Monday Museli: 2024-09-02

  1. Goldie Looking Chain – Every body is a DJ
  2. Goldie Looking Chain – Garlic bread
  3. Porcupine Tree – Bornlivedie
  4. Porcupine Tree – Signify
  5. Sinead O’Connor – Queen of Denmark
  6. Sinead O;Connor – House of the rising sun
  7. Pretty Things – Eve of destruction
  8. Kiss – Love Theme from Kiss
  9. Painters and Dockers – Die Yuppie Die
  10. Radio Birdman – More Fun
  11. The Atlantics – Riff a go go
  12. Stuart James Day and the Red Motor – The Highway Shines
  13. Tin Tin Out – Here’s where the story ends
  14. MARRS – Pump Up The Volume
  15. The Only Ones – Programme
  16. Jazz Butcher – She’s on drugs
  17. Hunky Punks – Strange Energy
  18. Testeagles – M.A.D.
  19. Lizard Train – Nirvana
  20. Slingshot Dragster – Ode to Od
  21. The Electric Chairs – Max’s Kansas City
  22. Venus and the Razorblades – Punk-o-Rama
  23. Ramsey Lewis Trio – the In Crowd
  24. Screaming Jay Hawkins – Hong Kong
  25. Siousxie and The Banshees – Hong Kong Garden
  26. Fun Thomas w/ Carl Douglas – Kung Fu Dancing
  27. Green Circles – 1969
  28. Meatbeaters – 1970
  29. Robyn Hitchcock – 1970 in aspic
  30. Game Theory – In A Delorean
  31. Skyhooks – Love On The Radio
  32. Speedboat – Kiss Me to bits
  33. The Fyoogs – Road to Love
  34. Fear of Pop – I Paid my Money!
  35. Ronnie Taheny – Toyland
  36. The Verge – Outside Eden
  37. Dust Collection – Ingrid
  38. Ded Nats – How to keep your husband happy
  39. Primitive Painters – Undertow
  40. Frenzied Bricks – Entropy
  41. The Ninth Wave – One side of my mind
  42. Dandelion Wine – The Park
  43. Lamine Sonko & the African Intelligence – African Ambiance
