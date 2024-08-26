Monday Museli: 2024-08-26

Written by on August 26, 2024

  1. M.Ward – Transfiguration #1
  2. M.Ward – Vincent O’Brien
  3. M. Ward – Sad sad song
  4. Grandaddy – I’m On Standby
  5. Grandaddy – The Go in the Go For It
  6. Kim Salmon and The Surrealists – Rose coloured windscreen
  7. Fluffy – Jesus, God and Mother Nature
  8. Helga – Sleeper (Killer Robots Mix)
  9. Free Moving Curtis – Backtab
  10. Headless Chickens – Choppers (HeliBator Mix)
  11. Headless Chickens – GasKrankinStation
  12. Elmer Bernstein – Frankie Machine
  13. The Band of Holy Joy – Because it was never resolved
  14. Avon – The Driver whose fault it wasn’t
  15. Kirsty MacColl – Turn My Motor On
  16. Kirsty MacColl – Please Go To Sleep
  17. Antenna – Come On Spring
  18. Antenna – Paris To Dacca
  19. Kim Salmon and The Surrealists – J’Taime
  20. Kim Salmon and The Surrealists – I’m Keeping You Alive
  21. The Everys – Don’t Blame The Weather
  22. John Barry – Midnight Cowboy
  23. Lily and The Drum – I Sit and Wonder
  24. The Audreys – Banjo and violin
  25. The Public Eye – The Spy Evangelist
  26. Truck Train Tractor – Starforce USA
  27. Molting Vultures – Rowley Park
  28. The Secret History – God Save The Runaways
  29. Kevin Ayers – Dont Let It Get You Down
  30. Kevin Ayers – Shouting In A Bucket Blues
  31. Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – Close to me
  32. Iggy Pop – Tell Me A Story
  33. Iggy Pop – Get up and get out
  34. John Williamson – The Shed
  35. Steve Hillage – Light in the sky
  36. Christine Anu – I’m Free
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

First Thing Monday: 2024-08-26

Current track

Title

Artist