Monday Museli: 2024-08-26

- M.Ward – Transfiguration #1
- M.Ward – Vincent O’Brien
- M. Ward – Sad sad song
- Grandaddy – I’m On Standby
- Grandaddy – The Go in the Go For It
- Kim Salmon and The Surrealists – Rose coloured windscreen
- Fluffy – Jesus, God and Mother Nature
- Helga – Sleeper (Killer Robots Mix)
- Free Moving Curtis – Backtab
- Headless Chickens – Choppers (HeliBator Mix)
- Headless Chickens – GasKrankinStation
- Elmer Bernstein – Frankie Machine
- The Band of Holy Joy – Because it was never resolved
- Avon – The Driver whose fault it wasn’t
- Kirsty MacColl – Turn My Motor On
- Kirsty MacColl – Please Go To Sleep
- Antenna – Come On Spring
- Antenna – Paris To Dacca
- Kim Salmon and The Surrealists – J’Taime
- Kim Salmon and The Surrealists – I’m Keeping You Alive
- The Everys – Don’t Blame The Weather
- John Barry – Midnight Cowboy
- Lily and The Drum – I Sit and Wonder
- The Audreys – Banjo and violin
- The Public Eye – The Spy Evangelist
- Truck Train Tractor – Starforce USA
- Molting Vultures – Rowley Park
- The Secret History – God Save The Runaways
- Kevin Ayers – Dont Let It Get You Down
- Kevin Ayers – Shouting In A Bucket Blues
- Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – Close to me
- Iggy Pop – Tell Me A Story
- Iggy Pop – Get up and get out
- John Williamson – The Shed
- Steve Hillage – Light in the sky
- Christine Anu – I’m Free
Reader's opinions