Monday Museli: 2024-08-19

August 19, 2024

  1. Battles – Atlas
  2. The Coral – Travelling Circus
  3. The Replacements – Veronica
  4. TV on the Radio – Lazer Ray
  5. Modest Mouse – Sugar Boats
  6. Lisa Ronson – Shopping and Fucking
  7. Depeche Mode – Personal Jesus
  8. Francoise Hardy – Il Est tout pour moi
  9. Michel Delpech – Wight is Wight
  10. Lamine Sonko and The African Intelligence – Mama Africa
  11. The Panda Band – Musical chairs
  12. Tim Hudspith and Goldentone – Morning song
  13. Doctors of Madness – Mitzi’s Cure/I think we’re alone
  14. Career Girls – You are what you read
  15. Do Re Mi – Man Overboard
  16. Hayley Mills – Ding ding ding
  17. Neo Psuedo – You move me just like Maureen Tucker does
  18. Destroyer – Forces from above
  19. Nouvelle Vague – I Wanna Be Sedated
  20. Sunnyboys – Happy man
  21. The Shins – A Taste of Honey
  22. Sam Cohen – Get Happy
  23. Maximo Park – The National Health
  24. Passenger – Girl i once knew
  25. David Malouf – The Year of the foxes
  26. The Lizard Train – Seventh Heaven
  27. The Lizard Train – When the Acid drops
  28. The Pineapples From the dawn of Time – Too much acid
  29. Acid Drops – Surfin’ Prostitute
  30. The Spikes – Theme From Acid Beach
  31. Ray D’Ariano – Groovy
  32. The Twenty Second Sect – Pull the trigger
  33. Roadkill 66 – Running on empty
  34. Molting Vultures – Morning sun
  35. Molting Vultures – Drop in and go
  36. Husker du – 8 miles high
  37. Public Servants – Blend 43
  38. Bob Dylan – One more cup of coffee
  39. Michael Buble – Spiderman theme
  40. the Mavis’s – The Boy from the Stars
  41. YMO – Cosmic Surfin’
  42. Ryuichi Sakamoto – Water’s Edge
  43. Steve and Eydie – Black hole sun
  44. The Fiery Furnaces – Gale Blow
