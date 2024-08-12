Monday Museli: 2024-08-12

Written by on August 12, 2024

  1. Barry White – My Sweet Summer suite
  2. The Bird and The Bee – She’s Gone
  3. Cherie Currie – I’m Happy
  4. Plasma – Try to be somebody
  5. Redfins – Danger
  6. Soursob Bob – New American Century
  7. Soursob Bob – Get Me A Fork
  8. Tom Redwood – From the hills to the sea
  9. Joseph Arthur – Honey and the Moon
  10. Gray Packham – Good to see you
  11. Mick Medew – Where the Crows fly backwards
  12. Bomfunk MC’s – Freestyler
  13. Josh Abrahams – Addicted to Bass
  14. The Blenders – I am in love with the McDonalds girl
  15. Ivy – I Guess Im just a little too sensitive
  16. Television Personalities – I Know where Syd Barrett lives
  17. Celibate Rifles – Wake Up
  18. New Christs – Daddy’s Calling
  19. Rebecca Lyon – Vampires
  20. Loren Kate – Til Night Meets the Sun
  21. Snobby Oxalis – Kings of Seaford
  22. The Fauves – Surf City Limits
  23. Husker Du – Sunshine superman
  24. Screaming Believers – Surf’s Up with the Ayatollah
  25. GT Stringer – Nothing Else matters
  26. Van Morrison – Twist and shake
  27. Poo Eater – BMX Star
  28. Poo Eater – Robot man
  29. Last Poets – White man’s gotta God Complex
  30. Game Theory – In A Delorean
  31. Cornelius – Tone Twilight Zone
  32. They Might Be Giants – Where do they make balloons?
  33. Junior Senior – Shake me baby
  34. Space – Me and you vs the world
  35. Peter Combe – Spaghetti Bolognaise
  36. Peter Combe – Mr Clicketty Cane
  37. Lazyboy – Inhale Positivity
  38. Suede – Everything will flow
  39. Sandi Thom – I wish i was a punk rocker
  40. The Gels – I Wish i was a Ramone
  41. Ramones – Spiderman
  42. Rachid Taha – Rock el casbah
  43. Iggy Pop – Sex machine
  44. Baggsmen – close to me
  45. Living End – 10.15 Saturday Night
  46. PJ Proby – the Passenger`
  47. Ham – Voulez Vous
