Monday Museli: 2024-08-05

  1. Luna – Dear Diary
  2. Clowns of Decadence – Tales of The Riverbank
  3. Chuck Prophet – After the rain
  4. The Every brothers – Write it down in stone
  5. Those Kodiaks – Routine
  6. Andy Prieboy – the New York Debut of an L.A. Artist
  7. A House – Endless Art
  8. David Bowie – Girl Loves Me
  9. Bad Poets – Crash Sweet Crash
  10. Sparks – Good Morning
  11. Nina Hagen – Pillow talk
  12. The Times – Lundi Bleu
  13. Mike Flowers Pops – Velvet Underground Medley
  14. Kylie Minogue – The Real Thing
  15. Cordrazine – Song To the Siren
  16. Magic Mushroom Band – Are You Experienced
  17. Garry Moonboot Masters – Child of the Sun
  18. Bryan Ferry – She’s Leaving Home
  19. Double Whammy – Monster Stomp
  20. Peanut Butter Conspiracy – Turn On A Friend
  21. They Might Be Giants – Where Do They Make Balloons?
  22. Spiderbait – Run
  23. Spiderbait – Footy
  24. Leonard Cohen – Sisters of Mercy
  25. Porn Orchard – Why Cant i touch it?
  26. Frank Chickens – Ninja Not Geisha
  27. Nick Cave – In The Ghetto
  28. Colleen Hewitt – Carry That Weight
  29. Sandie Shaw – Hand In Glove
  30. Tatu – How Soon Is Now
  31. Baterz – Target’s Air conditioner
  32. Baterz – Spider Mother
  33. Baterz – Arsehole
  34. The Bedridden – Ballad of the Crown and Anchor
