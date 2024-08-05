Monday Museli: 2024-08-05

- Luna – Dear Diary
- Clowns of Decadence – Tales of The Riverbank
- Chuck Prophet – After the rain
- The Every brothers – Write it down in stone
- Those Kodiaks – Routine
- Andy Prieboy – the New York Debut of an L.A. Artist
- A House – Endless Art
- David Bowie – Girl Loves Me
- Bad Poets – Crash Sweet Crash
- Sparks – Good Morning
- Nina Hagen – Pillow talk
- The Times – Lundi Bleu
- Mike Flowers Pops – Velvet Underground Medley
- Kylie Minogue – The Real Thing
- Cordrazine – Song To the Siren
- Magic Mushroom Band – Are You Experienced
- Garry Moonboot Masters – Child of the Sun
- Bryan Ferry – She’s Leaving Home
- Double Whammy – Monster Stomp
- Peanut Butter Conspiracy – Turn On A Friend
- They Might Be Giants – Where Do They Make Balloons?
- Spiderbait – Run
- Spiderbait – Footy
- Leonard Cohen – Sisters of Mercy
- Porn Orchard – Why Cant i touch it?
- Frank Chickens – Ninja Not Geisha
- Nick Cave – In The Ghetto
- Colleen Hewitt – Carry That Weight
- Sandie Shaw – Hand In Glove
- Tatu – How Soon Is Now
- Baterz – Target’s Air conditioner
- Baterz – Spider Mother
- Baterz – Arsehole
- The Bedridden – Ballad of the Crown and Anchor
