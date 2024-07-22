Monday Museli: 2024-07-22

- Weekend Rage – The Ropes
- Leroy Lee – Drawing Smoke
- Eluize – The Blackout
- Dina Juana – Life Drawing
- D.E.A.D – Race to the Grave
- Milou Moon – Drawn In
- Kitchen Witch – Rosemary
- Mother Culture – Drawning by Design
- Amy Shark – Two Friends
- Miss Kaninna – Pinnacle Bitch
- Earthwax – Drawing Sounds
- The Fuss – Glass Houses
- Cull The Band – Tearin’ Me Apart
- Drawing Arrows – Pinch Me
- Dave Graney and Clare Moore – I Said No To Myself
- Xela – Withdraw
- Tonix – I Was asleep
- Elliot – Draw a gun
- Summer Flake – Draw the Line
- Conan Gray – Memories
- Peachfield – Map drawn from memory
- Sofia Menguita – Dan
- Ebony A Million – Molasses
- Emily Wurramara – Lordy Lordy ft. Tasman Keith
- Girl In Red – Dead girl in the pool.
- Dream Wake Dream – Draw the Line
- Queenie – Everything Sucks
- Stringy and Molly – The Pencil Wrote Invisble
- Kelly Brouhaha – Every Night
- The Memphis Suns – Put Me Right
- Nina Simone – Black is the Colour of my True Love’s Hair
- ENOLA – Looking Back
- Red Hill – Paintbrush
- Peach PRC – Touchy Subject
- Bitumen – Paint and draw
- Floodlights – Human
- G Flip – Good Enough
- Painting by Numbers – Ofri
- Effie Isobel – Peach Heart
- Yours Truly – California Sober
- Any Girl – Into the Black
- Tash Wolf – Fine Line
- Khruangbin – Hold Me (Thank You)
Reader's opinions