Monday Museli: 2024-07-22

  1. Weekend Rage – The Ropes
  2. Leroy Lee – Drawing Smoke
  3. Eluize – The Blackout
  4. Dina Juana – Life Drawing
  5. D.E.A.D – Race to the Grave
  6. Milou Moon – Drawn In
  7. Kitchen Witch – Rosemary
  8. Mother Culture – Drawning by Design
  9. Amy Shark – Two Friends
  10. Miss Kaninna – Pinnacle Bitch
  11. Earthwax – Drawing Sounds
  12. The Fuss – Glass Houses
  13. Cull The Band – Tearin’ Me Apart
  14. Drawing Arrows – Pinch Me
  15. Dave Graney and Clare Moore – I Said No To Myself
  16. Xela – Withdraw
  17. Tonix – I Was asleep
  18. Elliot – Draw a gun
  19. Summer Flake – Draw the Line
  20. Conan Gray – Memories
  21. Peachfield – Map drawn from memory
  22. Sofia Menguita – Dan
  23. Ebony A Million – Molasses
  24. Emily Wurramara – Lordy Lordy ft. Tasman Keith
  25. Girl In Red – Dead girl in the pool.
  26. Dream Wake Dream – Draw the Line
  27. Queenie – Everything Sucks
  28. Stringy and Molly – The Pencil Wrote Invisble
  29. Kelly Brouhaha – Every Night
  30. The Memphis Suns – Put Me Right
  31. Nina Simone – Black is the Colour of my True Love’s Hair
  32. ENOLA – Looking Back
  33. Red Hill – Paintbrush
  34. Peach PRC – Touchy Subject
  35. Bitumen – Paint and draw
  36. Floodlights – Human
  37. G Flip – Good Enough
  38. Painting by Numbers – Ofri
  39. Effie Isobel – Peach Heart
  40. Yours Truly – California Sober
  41. Any Girl – Into the Black
  42. Tash Wolf – Fine Line
  43. Khruangbin – Hold Me (Thank You)
