Monday Museli: 2024-07-08

- Jada Jay – What I Said
- Pirra – Your Parachute
- Kauri – Embers
- Archie Roach, Ruby Hunter, Paul Gabowsky, Australian Art Orchestra – Little By Little
- The MERRg – Cup of Coffee
- Bad//dreems feat. Peter Garret, Mambali, Emily Wurramara – blackfella/whitefella
- Allara & Olenka – You’re grounded
- Lionel Rose – I Thank You
- Tia Gostelow – That’s What You Get
- Coloured Stone – Black boy White girl
- Miss Kaninna – Push Up
- Calm tyson – Panic
- Oka – Birds of Paradise
- Miles Nautu – Bebop
- Bubsy Marou – Luck
- Jess Beck – Back In time
- Jungaji – Wakka Woman
- Izy – No Further Than You
- Rhinestoned – Livin’ the Low Life
- Zachariah Fielding – So if We Could
- Sachem – How It be
- Briggs – Keep That Mouth Shut
- Gurrumul – Child of the Rainbow
- Us Mob – Wrong Side of the Road
- Arron Lester – Lullaby
- Sledgehammer honey – Hanging On
- Nathan May – Its Gotta Start Somewhere
- Troy Cassar-Daley – big big love
- Rikki Wilson – Soldier
- BARKAA – We Up
- Birdz – Place of Dreams
- T’NYAH – Gritty You
- IWANTA – Move ya Body
- Nancy Bates – Blood Red Moon
- Jem Cassar-Daley – Changes
- Emily Wurramara – Dumugurra (Kookaburra)
- Thelma Plum – The Brown Snake
- Christine Anu – Island Home
- Baker Boy – In Control
- Electric Fields – Nina
- Alice Sky – Hot Car
- Yothu Yindu – Treaty
