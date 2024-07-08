Monday Museli: 2024-07-08

July 8, 2024

  1. Jada Jay – What I Said
  2. Pirra – Your Parachute
  3. Kauri – Embers
  4. Archie Roach, Ruby Hunter, Paul Gabowsky, Australian Art Orchestra – Little By Little
  5. The MERRg – Cup of Coffee
  6. Bad//dreems feat. Peter Garret, Mambali, Emily Wurramara – blackfella/whitefella
  7. Allara & Olenka – You’re grounded
  8. Lionel Rose – I Thank You
  9. Tia Gostelow – That’s What You Get
  10. Coloured Stone – Black boy White girl
  11. Miss Kaninna – Push Up
  12. Calm tyson – Panic
  13. Oka – Birds of Paradise
  14. Miles Nautu – Bebop
  15. Bubsy Marou – Luck
  16. Jess Beck – Back In time
  17. Jungaji – Wakka Woman
  18. Izy – No Further Than You
  19. Rhinestoned – Livin’ the Low Life
  20. Zachariah Fielding – So if We Could
  21. Sachem – How It be
  22. Briggs – Keep That Mouth Shut
  23. Gurrumul – Child of the Rainbow
  24. Us Mob – Wrong Side of the Road
  25. Arron Lester – Lullaby
  26. Sledgehammer honey – Hanging On
  27. Nathan May – Its Gotta Start Somewhere
  28. Troy Cassar-Daley – big big love
  29. Rikki Wilson – Soldier
  30. BARKAA – We Up
  31. Birdz – Place of Dreams
  32. T’NYAH – Gritty You
  33. IWANTA – Move ya Body
  34. Nancy Bates – Blood Red Moon
  35. Jem Cassar-Daley – Changes
  36. Emily Wurramara – Dumugurra (Kookaburra)
  37. Thelma Plum – The Brown Snake
  38. Christine Anu – Island Home
  39. Baker Boy – In Control
  40. Electric Fields – Nina
  41. Alice Sky – Hot Car
  42. Yothu Yindu – Treaty
