Monday Museli: 2024-05-20

  1. The Mondays – People in the Sun
  2. Rob Edwards – Apmere
  3. Dolores Keane – The Wee Weaver
  4. Angie McMahon – Everywhere
  5. Klaude – Your Talk
  6. Cocteau Twins – Lorelei
  7. My Cherie – Darkness & Gold
  8. Erica Tucceri – Iliamna
  9. Nikitch – When It All Falls Down ft. Andreya Triana
  10. OMD – Bauhaus Staircase
  11. Emma Russack – Everything is Big
  12. Djiva – Butterfly
  13. Mildlife – Forever
  14. Deep Sea Data – One More Day
  15. Andy Salvanos – Little Ramble
  16. DELICASTEEZ – On Lockdown (ft JarJar jr)
  17. The Fyoogs – Truth
  18. Dolphins of Venice – Frinkpost
  19. Anya Anastasia – Smogs & Mirrors
  20. Crooked Fingers – Solitary Man
  21. Big Words – Leaves Beneath Me
  22. Sharif Galal – Yallah (Radio Edit)
  23. Royel Otis – Oysters in Your Pocket
  24. Duane Eddy – Peter Gunn
  25. Dandy Warhols – Bohemian Like You
  26. Workhorse – Chain
  27. Mulatu Astatke – Mulatu
  28. Los Palms – From The Shadows
  29. Akua Allrich – I Can’t Stand The Rain
  30. JDZZ – Body and Soul
  31. lightheaded – Bright Happy Girls
  32. WVCHWY – Didj Dance
  33. Joan and the Giants – Good Time
  34. Tom Waits – Earth Died Screaming
  35. Old Saw – Revival Hearing
  36. Hagop Tchaparian – Right to Riot
  37. Cruel Sea – The Honeymoon is Over
  38. Coralie Clement – Indecise
  39. Felix Mir – Dazed & Woozy
  40. Jaditr – Can’t Sleep
  41. Fish Makers Marketplace – the silver ships
  42. Hiatus Kaiyote – Blood & Marrow
  43. Janis Joplin – Mercedes Benz
  44. camofly – Baiana
  45. Flume – Jasper’s Song
  46. Big Thief – Time Escaping
  47. ephemerons – You’ll Get Your Turn (optomistic radio mix)
