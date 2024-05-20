Monday Museli: 2024-05-20

- The Mondays – People in the Sun
- Rob Edwards – Apmere
- Dolores Keane – The Wee Weaver
- Angie McMahon – Everywhere
- Klaude – Your Talk
- Cocteau Twins – Lorelei
- My Cherie – Darkness & Gold
- Erica Tucceri – Iliamna
- Nikitch – When It All Falls Down ft. Andreya Triana
- OMD – Bauhaus Staircase
- Emma Russack – Everything is Big
- Djiva – Butterfly
- Mildlife – Forever
- Deep Sea Data – One More Day
- Andy Salvanos – Little Ramble
- DELICASTEEZ – On Lockdown (ft JarJar jr)
- The Fyoogs – Truth
- Dolphins of Venice – Frinkpost
- Anya Anastasia – Smogs & Mirrors
- Crooked Fingers – Solitary Man
- Big Words – Leaves Beneath Me
- Sharif Galal – Yallah (Radio Edit)
- Royel Otis – Oysters in Your Pocket
- Duane Eddy – Peter Gunn
- Dandy Warhols – Bohemian Like You
- Workhorse – Chain
- Mulatu Astatke – Mulatu
- Los Palms – From The Shadows
- Akua Allrich – I Can’t Stand The Rain
- JDZZ – Body and Soul
- lightheaded – Bright Happy Girls
- WVCHWY – Didj Dance
- Joan and the Giants – Good Time
- Tom Waits – Earth Died Screaming
- Old Saw – Revival Hearing
- Hagop Tchaparian – Right to Riot
- Cruel Sea – The Honeymoon is Over
- Coralie Clement – Indecise
- Felix Mir – Dazed & Woozy
- Jaditr – Can’t Sleep
- Fish Makers Marketplace – the silver ships
- Hiatus Kaiyote – Blood & Marrow
- Janis Joplin – Mercedes Benz
- camofly – Baiana
- Flume – Jasper’s Song
- Big Thief – Time Escaping
- ephemerons – You’ll Get Your Turn (optomistic radio mix)
