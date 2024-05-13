Monday Museli: 2024-05-13

May 13, 2024

  1. The Groovy Nobody – Dance in the Sun
  2. Matini – Eyes on me
  3. Gratts – Sun Circles
  4. The Great Park – If there could anything as mean as man
  5. Rams Montero – Daylight matters
  6. Plastic Section – Red lightning
  7. Pearjuice – See
  8. Gallery One – Rent Boy
  9. Melba – Heaven
  10. Drab – No Rain
  11. Mums Favouirte – Mother of Ra
  12. Suade – Ether
  13. Dusty Springfield – Sunny
  14. Orion Sun – Mam’s Baby
  15. Jupiter 2 – Superreal
  16. Plum Green – Aganist the wind
  17. Department of Eagles feat. Grizzly Bear – Balmy Night
  18. Felukah, MNMKN – Freedom
  19. Lengualerta, nai-jah, Alpha Steppa – Ceasefirenow
  20. Lazy Ghost – Weekend
  21. zeyne – Rajieen
  22. The Sundials – Sunday
  23. Cool Change – Cool Change
  24. Lindenfield – Free the people
  25. Macklemore – HIND”s Hall
  26. Spicy Lemons – Matts Place
  27. Serendipity – Snowflakes
  28. Pinky Verde – Paper Crane
  29. Nina Simone – I think it’s going to rain today
  30. Shorehaven – Milly’s car Ride EP
  31. Saint Levant – From Gaza, with love
  32. Oh vinnie – Hard to believe
  33. Maria Uzor – Over This
  34. Elyanna – olvie branch (ghosn zeytoun)
  35. Little Wings – You Know Wind
  36. Grace Denton – Trouble (after Yousef)
  37. Tell mama – Sundrenched
  38. The Yellow Wallpaper – Let’s Live
  39. Ella Ion – When the rain falls heavy outside
  40. Jess Day – Seven day
