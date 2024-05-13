Monday Museli: 2024-05-13

- The Groovy Nobody – Dance in the Sun
- Matini – Eyes on me
- Gratts – Sun Circles
- The Great Park – If there could anything as mean as man
- Rams Montero – Daylight matters
- Plastic Section – Red lightning
- Pearjuice – See
- Gallery One – Rent Boy
- Melba – Heaven
- Drab – No Rain
- Mums Favouirte – Mother of Ra
- Suade – Ether
- Dusty Springfield – Sunny
- Orion Sun – Mam’s Baby
- Jupiter 2 – Superreal
- Plum Green – Aganist the wind
- Department of Eagles feat. Grizzly Bear – Balmy Night
- Felukah, MNMKN – Freedom
- Lengualerta, nai-jah, Alpha Steppa – Ceasefirenow
- Lazy Ghost – Weekend
- zeyne – Rajieen
- The Sundials – Sunday
- Cool Change – Cool Change
- Lindenfield – Free the people
- Macklemore – HIND”s Hall
- Spicy Lemons – Matts Place
- Serendipity – Snowflakes
- Pinky Verde – Paper Crane
- Nina Simone – I think it’s going to rain today
- Shorehaven – Milly’s car Ride EP
- Saint Levant – From Gaza, with love
- Oh vinnie – Hard to believe
- Maria Uzor – Over This
- Elyanna – olvie branch (ghosn zeytoun)
- Little Wings – You Know Wind
- Grace Denton – Trouble (after Yousef)
- Tell mama – Sundrenched
- The Yellow Wallpaper – Let’s Live
- Ella Ion – When the rain falls heavy outside
- Jess Day – Seven day
Reader's opinions