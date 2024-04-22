Monday Museli: 2024-04-22

April 22, 2024

  1. Brandi Carlile – Raise Hell
  2. Jeff Buckley – Witch’s Rave
  3. The Beautiful Black – Wicked
  4. Banshee – The Angel In Sound
  5. The Eagles – Witchy Woman
  6. Venom Dolls – Obsessed
  7. Raccoon City – Witch House
  8. Donovan – Seaon of the Witch
  9. luhx – go to hell.
  10. Boygenius – Satanist
  11. Fontaine DC – Starburst
  12. Fleetwood Mac – Rhiannon
  13. Fiona Horne – Lost In The Woods
  14. Audrey Powne – Sleep
  15. new salem witch hunters – headed for a change
  16. Mai-Sie Peters – History of Man
  17. The Last Dinner Party – Burn Alive
  18. Charm of Finches – Pockets of Stones
  19. Fake Witch – hormones in your bloodstream
  20. Aurora – Your Blood
  21. Ashnikko feat Ethel Cain – Dying Star
  22. The Witches – Take Time
  23. Nina Simone – I Put A Spell on You
  24. Paris Paloma – The fruits
  25. Carla Lippis – The Withcing Hour
  26. Delta featuring Lazy Grey – Occult Wisdom
  27. Kate Bush – Waking the Witch
  28. Witching Hour – Queen of Wands
  29. Joni Mitchell – Roses Blue
  30. Florence and the Machine – Big God
  31. The Witchy Djypsies – Looking Good
  32. Kiki Rockwell – Left me for dead
  33. Valerie Broussard – A Little Wicked
  34. Weyes Blood – Picture Me Better
  35. Florence and the Machine – Which Witch
  36. Kiki Rockwell – Madeline
  37. Hozier – NFWB
  38. Bitchspawn – Fresh
  39. Witch Hunt – My Mind
  40. BODY HORROR – Black Magic
  41. Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys – Snakes in the Grass
