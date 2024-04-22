Monday Museli: 2024-04-22

- Brandi Carlile – Raise Hell
- Jeff Buckley – Witch’s Rave
- The Beautiful Black – Wicked
- Banshee – The Angel In Sound
- The Eagles – Witchy Woman
- Venom Dolls – Obsessed
- Raccoon City – Witch House
- Donovan – Seaon of the Witch
- luhx – go to hell.
- Boygenius – Satanist
- Fontaine DC – Starburst
- Fleetwood Mac – Rhiannon
- Fiona Horne – Lost In The Woods
- Audrey Powne – Sleep
- new salem witch hunters – headed for a change
- Mai-Sie Peters – History of Man
- The Last Dinner Party – Burn Alive
- Charm of Finches – Pockets of Stones
- Fake Witch – hormones in your bloodstream
- Aurora – Your Blood
- Ashnikko feat Ethel Cain – Dying Star
- The Witches – Take Time
- Nina Simone – I Put A Spell on You
- Paris Paloma – The fruits
- Carla Lippis – The Withcing Hour
- Delta featuring Lazy Grey – Occult Wisdom
- Kate Bush – Waking the Witch
- Witching Hour – Queen of Wands
- Joni Mitchell – Roses Blue
- Florence and the Machine – Big God
- The Witchy Djypsies – Looking Good
- Kiki Rockwell – Left me for dead
- Valerie Broussard – A Little Wicked
- Weyes Blood – Picture Me Better
- Florence and the Machine – Which Witch
- Kiki Rockwell – Madeline
- Hozier – NFWB
- Bitchspawn – Fresh
- Witch Hunt – My Mind
- BODY HORROR – Black Magic
- Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys – Snakes in the Grass
Reader's opinions