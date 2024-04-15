Monday Museli: 2024-04-15

- The Who – Early Morning Cold Taxi
- Swervedriver – Girl on a motorbike
- Carla Geneve – Drive Craefully
- THE SPELL – Land Speed Record
- The Drive – Drive
- Dusty Springfield – Magic Garden
- Frank Ocean – White Ferrari
- Joni Mitchell – Big Yellow Taxi
- The Bedridden – Truck
- Crypt – Apocalypse driveby
- Sleep Token – Granite
- Burnside Mums – Drive Out Town
- Lizard Train – Motorcycle of Love
- PRINCE – Little Red Corvette
- Cherryvillians – Drive
- Tracey Chapman – Fast Car
- Blush Response – Drive (hearts grow ull v1)
- Molly Rocket – God damn
- Velatine – Cosmic
- Caiti Baker – Stay down
- Benee – Green Honda
- Sabrina Carpenter – Fast Times
- Motorcycle – Motorcycle and im only in high school
- Angus & Julia Stone – Big Jet PLane
- Duke Ellington – Caravan
- Wilson Pickett – Mustang Sally
- Blondie – Moonlight Drive
- Charlie XCX – Constant Repeat
- Fhae – Echo Driver
- Holly Humberstone – Falling Asleep at the Wheel
- Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
- Woodkid – Run Boy Run
- R.E.M. – Driver 8
- Khruangbin & Leon Bridges – B-Side
- Pine Point – Paperbark
- Gregory Dillion – Plastic Ferrari
- Wasi – Death of a motorcycle cop
- The Sundials – Do It For Myself
- Oscar the Wild – Unafraid
- Maisie – Sugar for dinner
- The Speed of Gravity – As evening falls
- Jess Locke – Rocket to Ride
- Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Backseat Driver
- Violet Harlot – Shiny Pieces of Cardboard
- Wake in Fight – Punchcard
Reader's opinions