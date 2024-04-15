Monday Museli: 2024-04-15

  1. The Who – Early Morning Cold Taxi
  2. Swervedriver – Girl on a motorbike
  3. Carla Geneve – Drive Craefully
  4. THE SPELL – Land Speed Record
  5. The Drive – Drive
  6. Dusty Springfield – Magic Garden
  7. Frank Ocean – White Ferrari
  8. Joni Mitchell – Big Yellow Taxi
  9. The Bedridden – Truck
  10. Crypt – Apocalypse driveby
  11. Sleep Token – Granite
  12. Burnside Mums – Drive Out Town
  13. Lizard Train – Motorcycle of Love
  14. PRINCE – Little Red Corvette
  15. Cherryvillians – Drive
  16. Tracey Chapman – Fast Car
  17. Blush Response – Drive (hearts grow ull v1)
  18. Molly Rocket – God damn
  19. Velatine – Cosmic
  20. Caiti Baker – Stay down
  21. Benee – Green Honda
  22. Sabrina Carpenter – Fast Times
  23. Motorcycle – Motorcycle and im only in high school
  24. Angus & Julia Stone – Big Jet PLane
  25. Duke Ellington – Caravan
  26. Wilson Pickett – Mustang Sally
  27. Blondie – Moonlight Drive
  28. Charlie XCX – Constant Repeat
  29. Fhae – Echo Driver
  30. Holly Humberstone – Falling Asleep at the Wheel
  31. Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
  32. Woodkid – Run Boy Run
  33. R.E.M. – Driver 8
  34. Khruangbin & Leon Bridges – B-Side
  35. Pine Point – Paperbark
  36. Gregory Dillion – Plastic Ferrari
  37. Wasi – Death of a motorcycle cop
  38. The Sundials – Do It For Myself
  39. Oscar the Wild – Unafraid
  40. Maisie – Sugar for dinner
  41. The Speed of Gravity – As evening falls
  42. Jess Locke – Rocket to Ride
  43. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Backseat Driver
  44. Violet Harlot – Shiny Pieces of Cardboard
  45. Wake in Fight – Punchcard
Previous post

First Thing Monday: 2024-04-15

