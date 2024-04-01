Monday Museli: 2024-04-01

Written by on April 1, 2024

  1. The Beatles – Good Morning, Good Morning
  2. The Stone Roses – I Am the Resurrection
  3. Suede – The Drowners
  4. Glamville – Freedom Machine
  5. Gravel Face Racer – Turn to Shit
  6. Dapto Dogs – Get it Alone
  7. Viva vas Deferens – Can’t Afford
  8. Girlschool – Take it All Away
  9. THE DAMNED – Love Song
  10. Young & Moody Band – Don’t do That
  11. Glen and the Peanut Butter Men – Super Quick Hardcore Dude
  12. The 745 – Wet Lettuce
  13. Harvest Smoke – Bushfire & Eggs
  14. These Things – She’s Aware
  15. The Bakelite Age – The Mandrill Daze
  16. Dune Rats – Solar Eyes
  17. The Vovos – Hanahaki Disease
  18. Party Pest – Every Single Day
  19. boygenius – $20
  20. Gillian Welch – Hickory Wind
  21. Isabel Rumble – Body of Clay
  22. Mose Allison – Seventh Son
  23. Blossom Dearie – Everything I’ve Got
  24. Julie London – Black Coffee
  25. Bobby Darin – Sunday in New York
  26. The Deptford Beach Babes – I Put a Spell on You
  27. Screamin’ Jay Hawkins – I Hear You Knockin’
  28. The Staple Singers – Respect Yourself
  29. The Dainty Morsels – Little Miss Green
  30. Everything But the Girl – Where’s the Playground, Susie?
  31. Thee Headcoatees – You’re Gonna Get What’s Coming
  32. The Stranglers – Walk on By
  33. Laughing Clowns – When What You See
  34. Green Circles – Tin Toy
  35. The Twilights – 9:50
  36. Machine Gun Kelly’s Rejects – I’m Goin Back
  37. The Motors – Dancing the Night Away
  38. The Celibate Rifles – I Shoulda
  39. New Christs – No Way on Earth
  40. P76 – Slow Down
