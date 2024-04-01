Monday Museli: 2024-04-01

- The Beatles – Good Morning, Good Morning
- The Stone Roses – I Am the Resurrection
- Suede – The Drowners
- Glamville – Freedom Machine
- Gravel Face Racer – Turn to Shit
- Dapto Dogs – Get it Alone
- Viva vas Deferens – Can’t Afford
- Girlschool – Take it All Away
- THE DAMNED – Love Song
- Young & Moody Band – Don’t do That
- Glen and the Peanut Butter Men – Super Quick Hardcore Dude
- The 745 – Wet Lettuce
- Harvest Smoke – Bushfire & Eggs
- These Things – She’s Aware
- The Bakelite Age – The Mandrill Daze
- Dune Rats – Solar Eyes
- The Vovos – Hanahaki Disease
- Party Pest – Every Single Day
- boygenius – $20
- Gillian Welch – Hickory Wind
- Isabel Rumble – Body of Clay
- Mose Allison – Seventh Son
- Blossom Dearie – Everything I’ve Got
- Julie London – Black Coffee
- Bobby Darin – Sunday in New York
- The Deptford Beach Babes – I Put a Spell on You
- Screamin’ Jay Hawkins – I Hear You Knockin’
- The Staple Singers – Respect Yourself
- The Dainty Morsels – Little Miss Green
- Everything But the Girl – Where’s the Playground, Susie?
- Thee Headcoatees – You’re Gonna Get What’s Coming
- The Stranglers – Walk on By
- Laughing Clowns – When What You See
- Green Circles – Tin Toy
- The Twilights – 9:50
- Machine Gun Kelly’s Rejects – I’m Goin Back
- The Motors – Dancing the Night Away
- The Celibate Rifles – I Shoulda
- New Christs – No Way on Earth
- P76 – Slow Down
