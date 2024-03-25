Monday Museli: 2024-03-25

  1. Queen of Jeans – Horny Hangover
  2. Allie X – Off With Her Tits
  3. June Jones – Sxc while im crying
  4. Sneaker Pimps – Waterbaby
  5. Gouge Away – Stuck In a Dream
  6. Girl in Red – i wanna be your girlfriend
  7. Amamnda Whiting – Interwined ft PEACH
  8. Holiday Sidewinder – Ripe
  9. The Dainty Morsels – Don’t Stray
  10. Low Flung – attached
  11. Sofia Menguita – Letters (To An Old Lover)
  12. Nonnie – Nectar
  13. Cherry Daisies – Autumn
  14. Dallas Frasca – All My Love
  15. Sarah Vaughan – I could write a book
  16. Girl and Girl – Hello
  17. Zafty – John Doe
  18. The Vovos – Ditzy and Upset
  19. Zombeaches feat Wolfgang Buckley – Now in Red
  20. Nyassa – Falling Apart
  21. San Cisco – Under the Light
  22. The Golden Gaytimes – swipe right swipe left
  23. Discarded – Uplink
  24. Becca Hatch – Bass Keeps Calling
  25. Lotte Gallagher – Gray
  26. Rowena Wise – New Years
  27. Tushar – Peaches and Wine
  28. Jialing – Existence
  29. Golden Fang – Parramatta
  30. Lizzie Hosking – Fire
  31. Mia Dyson – Golden Light
  32. The Kill Devil Hills – Prescribed Burns
  33. Moody Beaches – Guns
  34. West Thebarton – Humble Heart
  35. Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
  36. Baby Mo – Slowly Burning
  37. Tell Mama – Shoulders Deep
  38. Presidential Peccadilloes – Che Pheromone
  39. Ghost Funk Orchestra – Boneyward Baile
  40. The Veils – A Birthday Present
  41. The Genevieves – Words
  42. Teenage Joans – moneymoneymoney
  43. Food Court – Happy Birthday
  44. Widowspeak – Sure Thing
  45. Carly Simon – Happy Birthday
  46. China Roses – All Good
