Monday Museli: 2024-03-25

- Queen of Jeans – Horny Hangover
- Allie X – Off With Her Tits
- June Jones – Sxc while im crying
- Sneaker Pimps – Waterbaby
- Gouge Away – Stuck In a Dream
- Girl in Red – i wanna be your girlfriend
- Amamnda Whiting – Interwined ft PEACH
- Holiday Sidewinder – Ripe
- The Dainty Morsels – Don’t Stray
- Low Flung – attached
- Sofia Menguita – Letters (To An Old Lover)
- Nonnie – Nectar
- Cherry Daisies – Autumn
- Dallas Frasca – All My Love
- Sarah Vaughan – I could write a book
- Girl and Girl – Hello
- Zafty – John Doe
- The Vovos – Ditzy and Upset
- Zombeaches feat Wolfgang Buckley – Now in Red
- Nyassa – Falling Apart
- San Cisco – Under the Light
- The Golden Gaytimes – swipe right swipe left
- Discarded – Uplink
- Becca Hatch – Bass Keeps Calling
- Lotte Gallagher – Gray
- Rowena Wise – New Years
- Tushar – Peaches and Wine
- Jialing – Existence
- Golden Fang – Parramatta
- Lizzie Hosking – Fire
- Mia Dyson – Golden Light
- The Kill Devil Hills – Prescribed Burns
- Moody Beaches – Guns
- West Thebarton – Humble Heart
- Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
- Baby Mo – Slowly Burning
- Tell Mama – Shoulders Deep
- Presidential Peccadilloes – Che Pheromone
- Ghost Funk Orchestra – Boneyward Baile
- The Veils – A Birthday Present
- The Genevieves – Words
- Teenage Joans – moneymoneymoney
- Food Court – Happy Birthday
- Widowspeak – Sure Thing
- Carly Simon – Happy Birthday
- China Roses – All Good
