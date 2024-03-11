Monday Museli: 2024-03-11

  1. Autumn – Thursday
  2. Tia Gostelow – All Ur Sorrow
  3. Holly Throsby – See The World
  4. The Vovos – Obvia
  5. Cumgirl8 – Glasshour
  6. Georgia Mooney – Consdier It A Gift
  7. Dailyheads – Cocoon
  8. Alright Pyscho – Imaginary
  9. Beryl – Murmur
  10. The Bevis Frond – Vitruvian Man
  11. Hannah Frances – Vacant Intimacies
  12. DOWNGIRL – 2006
  13. Milkweed – Mordred, King Arthurs Son
  14. Danika – For Me
  15. Kim Gordon – I Don’t Miss My Mind
  16. All Our Exes Live In Texas – I’m Not That Lonely Yet
  17. Emma Donovan – Til My Song Is Done
  18. Amelia Coburn – Sandra
  19. The Mushniks – Be Whadda Want
  20. BARKAA – Divison
  21. Wetcake – MUSe
  22. Bromham – William & Gudula
  23. Joan & The Giants – Born In The Wrong Time
  24. Anna Massie – Worth The Wait
  25. Jamie Lena – TIDE
  26. Obscura Hall – Paranormie
  27. Fluxa – KLEXOS
  28. Miss Kaninna – Pinnacle Bitch
  29. Hearts and Rockets – The Promise
  30. Grace Cummings – Common Man
  31. Charm of Finches – Pockets of Stone
  32. Melanie Cowmeadow – Dear Dad
  33. Pash – Fantasy
  34. Chrissy Barnacle – Fawn Heart (with strings)
  35. Malaika Mfalme – Imagine
  36. Caressa – Suzie’s Seat
  37. Leah Senior – Where am I Now?
  38. Brigadoon – Outsider Art
  39. Erin Buku – See You Shine
  40. Peach PRC – Secret
  41. My Cherie – Don’t Compare Yourself
  42. Haptics – The Spark
  43. Part Time Lovers – London Gangsters
  44. Discarded – Uplink
  45. Girl and Girl – Hello
  46. honeybeam – What??
