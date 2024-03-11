Monday Museli: 2024-03-11

- Autumn – Thursday
- Tia Gostelow – All Ur Sorrow
- Holly Throsby – See The World
- The Vovos – Obvia
- Cumgirl8 – Glasshour
- Georgia Mooney – Consdier It A Gift
- Dailyheads – Cocoon
- Alright Pyscho – Imaginary
- Beryl – Murmur
- The Bevis Frond – Vitruvian Man
- Hannah Frances – Vacant Intimacies
- DOWNGIRL – 2006
- Milkweed – Mordred, King Arthurs Son
- Danika – For Me
- Kim Gordon – I Don’t Miss My Mind
- All Our Exes Live In Texas – I’m Not That Lonely Yet
- Emma Donovan – Til My Song Is Done
- Amelia Coburn – Sandra
- The Mushniks – Be Whadda Want
- BARKAA – Divison
- Wetcake – MUSe
- Bromham – William & Gudula
- Joan & The Giants – Born In The Wrong Time
- Anna Massie – Worth The Wait
- Jamie Lena – TIDE
- Obscura Hall – Paranormie
- Fluxa – KLEXOS
- Miss Kaninna – Pinnacle Bitch
- Hearts and Rockets – The Promise
- Grace Cummings – Common Man
- Charm of Finches – Pockets of Stone
- Melanie Cowmeadow – Dear Dad
- Pash – Fantasy
- Chrissy Barnacle – Fawn Heart (with strings)
- Malaika Mfalme – Imagine
- Caressa – Suzie’s Seat
- Leah Senior – Where am I Now?
- Brigadoon – Outsider Art
- Erin Buku – See You Shine
- Peach PRC – Secret
- My Cherie – Don’t Compare Yourself
- Haptics – The Spark
- Part Time Lovers – London Gangsters
- Discarded – Uplink
- Girl and Girl – Hello
- honeybeam – What??
