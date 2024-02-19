Monday Museli: 2024-02-19

- Mia Lydia – Doing Well
- Nathan May – It’s Gotta Start Somewhere
- Djiva – Game of Love
- Velvet Void – The Pursuit
- The Aves – Poor William
- John Lee Hooker – Blues Before Sunrise
- The Saxophones – Boy Crazy
- Basty H ft. Georgia Oatley – A World of Years
- The Freedom Collective – Wanjilla Ba
- Electric Fields – Shade Away
- Jah Wobble – Whiskey Priests
- Koop – Summer Sun
- Marlena Shaw – Woman of the Ghetto
- Sarah Blasko – I Awake
- Anya Anastasia – Losing Wild
- Gomez – Bring It On
- Jamie Lena – Dissolve
- Bad//Dreems – HOO HA!
- seelenluft – something tropical
- Hiatus Kaiyote – Everything’s Beautiful
- Lake Wasabi – Passways
- Marc Rebillet, Flying Lotus, Reggie Watts – ID (Bardoq edit)
- (c) – he was
- King Stingray – Lookin’ Out
- Druid Fluids – Jazzy
- quantic soul orchestra – san sebastian
- Naomi Keyte – Hard to Make Plans
- Skinnyfish Sound System – Nguddja
- Ariwo – Flameback Dance
- Leonard Nimoy – You Are Not Alone
- The Empty Threats – $2
- The Lively Ones – Surf Rider
- FYOOGS – Truth
- Baker Boy – Ride
- Ming. – Strike
- King Crimson – Sleepless
- Haptics – Always More
- Single Gun Theory – The Sea of Core Experience
- Kognitif – Just Another Day
- Brijean – Take a Trip
- RPS Surfers – I Dream of Naomi
- Kardajala Kirridarra – Ngurra (Rain Song)
- Angelique Kidjo – Summertime
- Gabriella Cohen – Dream Woman
Reader's opinions