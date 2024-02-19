Monday Museli: 2024-02-19

Written by on February 19, 2024

  1. Mia Lydia – Doing Well
  2. Nathan May – It’s Gotta Start Somewhere
  3. Djiva – Game of Love
  4. Velvet Void – The Pursuit
  5. The Aves – Poor William
  6. John Lee Hooker – Blues Before Sunrise
  7. The Saxophones – Boy Crazy
  8. Basty H ft. Georgia Oatley – A World of Years
  9. The Freedom Collective – Wanjilla Ba
  10. Electric Fields – Shade Away
  11. Jah Wobble – Whiskey Priests
  12. Koop – Summer Sun
  13. Marlena Shaw – Woman of the Ghetto
  14. Sarah Blasko – I Awake
  15. Anya Anastasia – Losing Wild
  16. Gomez – Bring It On
  17. Jamie Lena – Dissolve
  18. Bad//Dreems – HOO HA!
  19. seelenluft – something tropical
  20. Hiatus Kaiyote – Everything’s Beautiful
  21. Lake Wasabi – Passways
  22. Marc Rebillet, Flying Lotus, Reggie Watts – ID (Bardoq edit)
  23. (c) – he was
  24. King Stingray – Lookin’ Out
  25. Druid Fluids – Jazzy
  26. quantic soul orchestra – san sebastian
  27. Naomi Keyte – Hard to Make Plans
  28. Skinnyfish Sound System – Nguddja
  29. Ariwo – Flameback Dance
  30. Leonard Nimoy – You Are Not Alone
  31. The Empty Threats – $2
  32. The Lively Ones – Surf Rider
  33. FYOOGS – Truth
  34. Baker Boy – Ride
  35. Ming. – Strike
  36. King Crimson – Sleepless
  37. Haptics – Always More
  38. Single Gun Theory – The Sea of Core Experience
  39. Kognitif – Just Another Day
  40. Brijean – Take a Trip
  41. RPS Surfers – I Dream of Naomi
  42. Kardajala Kirridarra – Ngurra (Rain Song)
  43. Angelique Kidjo – Summertime
  44. Gabriella Cohen – Dream Woman
