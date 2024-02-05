Monday Museli: 2024-02-05

  1. Popol Vuh – Bruder des Schattens – Sohne des Lichts
  2. This Mortal Coil – Barramundi
  3. Zhao Ling – Kyo-Shu
  4. Nick Cave (feat. Kylie Minogue) – Where the wild rose grows
  5. Smashing Pumpkins – Suffer
  6. Anya Anastasia – Losing Wild
  7. BADBADNOTGOOD – Chompy’s Paradise
  8. Grizzly Bear – Knife
  9. Julien Baker – Sprained ankle
  10. Blueboy – Elle/ Air France
  11. Beach Boys – I’m waiting for the day
  12. The Clientele – Since K got over me
  13. Ryley Walker – Primrose Green
  14. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Sense
  15. Dexron Douglas & Brandee Younger – Never can say goodbye
  16. Makaya McCraven – Autumn in New York
  17. Robyn Martin – Freedom train
  18. Paul & Linda McCartney – Smile away
  19. Primal Scream – Crystal Crescent
  20. Camera Obscura – Big Love
  21. Allo Darlin’ – Kiss your lips
  22. Ulrika Spacek – Silvertonic
  23. Cocteau Twins – Carolyn’s fingers
  24. Ride – I don’t know where it comes from
  25. Sons of Zoku – O saber
  26. Druid fluids – Then, Now, Again and Again
  27. Television – Prove it
  28. Rick Springfield – Jessie’s girl
  29. Church Moms – Cigarette
  30. Tell Mama – Freedom rising
  31. Moses Boyd – Y.O.Y.O.
  32. Morcheeba – Let me see
  33. Jaala – Junior Spirit
  34. Alfa Mist (feat. Kaya Thomas-Dyke) – Breathe
  35. The Smile – Bending hectic
