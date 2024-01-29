Monday Museli: 2024-01-29

  1. Blue Rose Code – Chasing Sunlight
  2. The Jimi Hendrix Expereince – Red House
  3. Manhattan – Blackgate
  4. Nonnie – January Blues
  5. Pine Point – Grass is Greener
  6. The Dainty Morsels – Little Miss Green
  7. Prince and the Revolution – Purple Rain
  8. Prince and the New Power Generation – Blue Light
  9. Reflex Blue – Solar
  10. Sally Potter – Black and White Badge
  11. Lilac – Always
  12. Denialism – Pink Duke
  13. MELANIE – Rainbow Race
  14. Alice Haddy – Purple Noon
  15. Blue Hawaii – My Bestfriends House
  16. Eikka – Burnt Orange
  17. Alien Nosejob – Rainbow Race
  18. Etta James – Lil Red Rooster
  19. Closure in Moscow – Seeds of Gold
  20. Green or Blue – time dear, time here
  21. Maisie – Pink Sunrise
  22. HTRK – Chinatown Style
  23. Lilac Thief – Great Nothing
  24. Sordid Pink – FU
  25. Sativa Witch – Orange Porridge
  26. Nina Simone – Lilac Wine
  27. Holly Humberstone – Paint My Bedroom Black
  28. Pale Blue Eyes – Takes Me Over
  29. Emma-Jean Thackray – Say Something
  30. boygenius – Black hole
  31. MUNA – Navy Blue
  32. Surf! Terror! Panic! – white water pow pow
  33. The Yellow Wallpaper – Run Your Mouth
  34. Jeff Buckley – Lilac Wine
  35. Alvvays – Pharmacist
  36. Lilac Cove – Blue eyes
  37. Samia – Pink Balloon
  38. Slowmango – Ginger
  39. Souzi and the Cool Mints – Pink Champagne
  40. Midnight Girls – Purple Porches
  41. Milkweed – Yellow Plague
  42. The Beatles – Yellow Submarine
  43. Black Bats – Big Yellow Eye
  44. June Carter Cash – Big Yellow Peaches
  45. Frank Loves Joan – My Sky is Green
