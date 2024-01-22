Monday Museli: 2024-01-22

- Popol Vuh – Bruder Des Schattens – Sohne des Lichts
- Vanishing Twin – You are not an island
- Mercury Rev – Holes
- Spiritualized – Ladies and gentlemen we are floating in space
- Beck – Lost cause
- Nick Vulture – Dreams
- Julee Cruise – Falling
- Hope Sandoval and the Warm Inventions – On the low
- Web Web (feat. Brandee Younger) – Sartori Ways
- Air – High School Lover
- Marcello – Counting Bugs
- Connan Mockasin – It’s choade my dear
- Gabriella Cohen – Clever Cheese
- The Clientele – Lamplight
- Pine Point – Clint
- Astrel K – Darkness at noon
- Honeybeam – Morning
- Nick Drake – Northern Sky
- Dexron Douglas & Brandee Younger – You make me feel brand new
- Julia Holter – Feel you
- Laura Jean – Too much to do
- Sympathy Orchestra – Daydreaming
- Sigur Ros – Olsen Olsen
- Cocteau Twins – Aikea-Guinea
- Jeff Buckley – Just like a woman
- Babe Rainbow – Peace blossom boggy
- Slowmango – ACE
- Blind Coyote – On my own
- Robyn Martin – Freedom Train
- Baby Cool – Poison
- Julia Jacklin – Pressure to party
- Pale Saints – Sight of you
- The Sugarcubes – Birthday
- Camera Obscura – Let me go home
- Even as we speak – Bizarre Love Triangle
- The Sundays – Goodbye
