Monday Museli: 2024-01-22

  1. Popol Vuh – Bruder Des Schattens – Sohne des Lichts
  2. Vanishing Twin – You are not an island
  3. Mercury Rev – Holes
  4. Spiritualized – Ladies and gentlemen we are floating in space
  5. Beck – Lost cause
  6. Nick Vulture – Dreams
  7. Julee Cruise – Falling
  8. Hope Sandoval and the Warm Inventions – On the low
  9. Web Web (feat. Brandee Younger) – Sartori Ways
  10. Air – High School Lover
  11. Marcello – Counting Bugs
  12. Connan Mockasin – It’s choade my dear
  13. Gabriella Cohen – Clever Cheese
  14. The Clientele – Lamplight
  15. Pine Point – Clint
  16. Astrel K – Darkness at noon
  17. Honeybeam – Morning
  18. Nick Drake – Northern Sky
  19. Dexron Douglas & Brandee Younger – You make me feel brand new
  20. Julia Holter – Feel you
  21. Laura Jean – Too much to do
  22. Sympathy Orchestra – Daydreaming
  23. Sigur Ros – Olsen Olsen
  24. Cocteau Twins – Aikea-Guinea
  25. Jeff Buckley – Just like a woman
  26. Babe Rainbow – Peace blossom boggy
  27. Slowmango – ACE
  28. Blind Coyote – On my own
  29. Robyn Martin – Freedom Train
  30. Baby Cool – Poison
  31. Julia Jacklin – Pressure to party
  32. Pale Saints – Sight of you
  33. The Sugarcubes – Birthday
  34. Camera Obscura – Let me go home
  35. Even as we speak – Bizarre Love Triangle
  36. The Sundays – Goodbye
