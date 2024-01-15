Monday Museli: 2024-01-15

- Madi Creecy – Essence
- Zsa LaFine – Love Song
- Tolouse Low Trax – Rushing Into the Water
- TILE – GASP
- Aoife O’Donovan – All My Friends
- Erykah Badu – Tyrone (remix DJ Savage)
- knives – gone girl
- Hayley Heynedricks – Worth It
- Ghost Care – Don’t I Know U
- Virtaus – Syljelia kiillotetaan luut mustuneet
- Caley Conway – You’ve Got Tombs In Your Eyes
- Nabihah Iqbal – Lilac Twilight
- Hannah Snow – Even Divide
- PACKS – Honey
- Powerwasher – Crossing the Street
- Joanna Sternberg – I’ve Got Me
- Thunder Speaks – Free
- Pissed Jeans – Moving On
- Pine Point – Old
- The Smile – Friend of A Friend
- Paige Duggan – A Place Beyond Forever
- Bridge Dog – Lemon
- Rhythm Glass – Salsa Nova
- Middle Kids – Terrible News
- Mathilde Anne – Way Up There
- Any Girl – Talk About It
- Ethel Cain – Churchyard
- Taylah Carroll – Shower Song
- honeybeam – Morning
- The Last Dinner Party – Caesar on the TV
- Charm of Finches – Gravity
- Sweeney – Life Goes On feat Brave Mistakes
- LADY KING – Play It
- girl in red – forget her
- The Empty Heads – Bin Day (demo)
- Angel Olsen – Nothings Free
- Romana Ashton & The Reeds – Bring Me
- Griff – One Night
- The Sundials – Telepath
- MAY-A – LOLA
- Pallas Haze – Ego
- Sunsick Daisy – I’m Fine
