Monday Museli: 2024-01-15

Written by on January 15, 2024

  1. Madi Creecy – Essence
  2. Zsa LaFine – Love Song
  3. Tolouse Low Trax – Rushing Into the Water
  4. TILE – GASP
  5. Aoife O’Donovan – All My Friends
  6. Erykah Badu – Tyrone (remix DJ Savage)
  7. knives – gone girl
  8. Hayley Heynedricks – Worth It
  9. Ghost Care – Don’t I Know U
  10. Virtaus – Syljelia kiillotetaan luut mustuneet
  11. Caley Conway – You’ve Got Tombs In Your Eyes
  12. Nabihah Iqbal – Lilac Twilight
  13. Hannah Snow – Even Divide
  14. PACKS – Honey
  15. Powerwasher – Crossing the Street
  16. Joanna Sternberg – I’ve Got Me
  17. Thunder Speaks – Free
  18. Pissed Jeans – Moving On
  19. Pine Point – Old
  20. The Smile – Friend of A Friend
  21. Paige Duggan – A Place Beyond Forever
  22. Bridge Dog – Lemon
  23. Rhythm Glass – Salsa Nova
  24. Middle Kids – Terrible News
  25. Mathilde Anne – Way Up There
  26. Any Girl – Talk About It
  27. Ethel Cain – Churchyard
  28. Taylah Carroll – Shower Song
  29. honeybeam – Morning
  30. The Last Dinner Party – Caesar on the TV
  31. Charm of Finches – Gravity
  32. Sweeney – Life Goes On feat Brave Mistakes
  33. LADY KING – Play It
  34. girl in red – forget her
  35. The Empty Heads – Bin Day (demo)
  36. Angel Olsen – Nothings Free
  37. Romana Ashton & The Reeds – Bring Me
  38. Griff – One Night
  39. The Sundials – Telepath
  40. MAY-A – LOLA
  41. Pallas Haze – Ego
  42. Sunsick Daisy – I’m Fine
