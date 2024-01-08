Monday Museli: 2024-01-08

January 8, 2024

  1. Karya – Boom Bap & The Beat
  2. Earl Hines – Black Coffee
  3. Ryan Martin John – Long Dark Night (ft. Nancy Bates)
  4. Bonobo ft. bajka – nightlife
  5. Piezo – Prayer of the Moorland
  6. Ben Marc – This Time Next Year
  7. The Yearlings – Downtown
  8. Nick Vulture – Summertime
  9. Jessica Luxx – The Temple
  10. Flamingosis – Gas Station Burrito
  11. The John Butler Trio – The Good Excuse
  12. El Caminos – Suicidal Salmon
  13. Isadora’s Dream – Miss the World
  14. Nina Simone – I Want a Little Sugar in My Bowl
  15. Yo Yo Sun – Tree With The Hollow
  16. OK EG – Filament
  17. Underground Lovers – Ways T’Burn
  18. Roshani – I Cried Out
  19. Boztown – Where You Go
  20. Emily Wurramara – Tap Sticks
  21. Les Amazones d’Afrique – Dombolo
  22. Yoshu Yoshu – Ye Ke Ye Ke
  23. Placement – It’s Over
  24. The Empty Threats – U
  25. Basement Spaceman – Come Back
  26. My Cherie/UOMO – runrunrun
  27. De-Phazz – Cougar
  28. Mustapha – Stay Alive
  29. Xinobi – Basa Bela (Madd Rod remix)
  30. Haptics – Always More
  31. Mia Lydia – Doing Well
  32. La Dame – On Wheel
  33. The Smile – The Smoke
  34. Erica tucceri – Iliama
  35. Pigeon – Backslider
  36. Marcello – Time is Hard To Come By
  37. Yves Tumor – Echolalia
  38. Parannoul – Insomnia
  39. Workhorse – Desert
  40. Regurgitator – Blubber Boy
  41. Mazzy Star – Fade Into You
  42. Lucky Oceans – Desert Blues
