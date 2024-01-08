Monday Museli: 2024-01-08

- Karya – Boom Bap & The Beat
- Earl Hines – Black Coffee
- Ryan Martin John – Long Dark Night (ft. Nancy Bates)
- Bonobo ft. bajka – nightlife
- Piezo – Prayer of the Moorland
- Ben Marc – This Time Next Year
- The Yearlings – Downtown
- Nick Vulture – Summertime
- Jessica Luxx – The Temple
- Flamingosis – Gas Station Burrito
- The John Butler Trio – The Good Excuse
- El Caminos – Suicidal Salmon
- Isadora’s Dream – Miss the World
- Nina Simone – I Want a Little Sugar in My Bowl
- Yo Yo Sun – Tree With The Hollow
- OK EG – Filament
- Underground Lovers – Ways T’Burn
- Roshani – I Cried Out
- Boztown – Where You Go
- Emily Wurramara – Tap Sticks
- Les Amazones d’Afrique – Dombolo
- Yoshu Yoshu – Ye Ke Ye Ke
- Placement – It’s Over
- The Empty Threats – U
- Basement Spaceman – Come Back
- My Cherie/UOMO – runrunrun
- De-Phazz – Cougar
- Mustapha – Stay Alive
- Xinobi – Basa Bela (Madd Rod remix)
- Haptics – Always More
- Mia Lydia – Doing Well
- La Dame – On Wheel
- The Smile – The Smoke
- Erica tucceri – Iliama
- Pigeon – Backslider
- Marcello – Time is Hard To Come By
- Yves Tumor – Echolalia
- Parannoul – Insomnia
- Workhorse – Desert
- Regurgitator – Blubber Boy
- Mazzy Star – Fade Into You
- Lucky Oceans – Desert Blues
Reader's opinions