Monday Museli: 2023-12-18

- Paul Renard – Five Steps to Heaven
- Familyre Christmas – Symphony – Scott Patrick Knies
- Ellen Moffat/Eeva Silvonen – Waterdrops Cicadas
- Sean Blackwell – Return to Earth
- Tori Amos – Holly, Ivy and Rose
- Slan – Sore Eye
- King Doudou – Tapanota
- Sweet Freeze – Lullaby
- Baby Candy – What’s Worse
- Sugarland – Maybe Baby (New Year’s Day)
- Haptics – Everything That I Could Ever Hope For
- Randytaylor69 – Kentucky Fried Christmas
- Pinch Points – Pave Me
- Jesse Bear and the Just Rights – Goodnight Christmas Angel
- The Cool Greenhouse – Alexa!
- Liz Longley – Feels Like Christmas
- Pine Point – Say It Again
- Baby Mo – Slowing Burning
- Odd Beholder – Woolen Sweater
- Peter Gabriel – The Court
- Julien Baker – A Dreamer’s Holiday
- Paul Kelly – Maybe This Christmas
- The Bamboos – Bored feat. Reginald AK
- Lucy Dacus – My Mother & I
- Darcy Fox – She Love Christmas Time
- Axe & The Ivory – Strangers
- Kaiwyn – Christmas with You
- Jessica Luxx – Alone
- Phoebe Bridgers, Fiona Apple and Matt Berninger – 7 O’Clock News/Silent Night
- Amamanita Axaxaxanax Glass Seer – Mygov
- Lizzie Hosking – White Christmas
- Sturt Avenue – Perfect Afternoon
- Paul Kelly – The Cherry Tree Carol
- Phoebe Bridgers – Christmas Song
- Sunsick Daisy – Away from Me
- Imogen Clark – Not Christmas Here
- Jon Ann – F With Me
- Those Folk – Queensland Christmas
- Ella & Sienna – New Year’s Kiss
- Oscar The Wild – Leaking Through
- Tkay Maidza – Free Throws
- Xanza – Gone Before Christmas
- Rhinestoned – Hard Candy Christmas
- Tell Mama – Midnight
Reader's opinions