Monday Museli: 2023-12-18

  1. Paul Renard – Five Steps to Heaven
  2. Familyre Christmas – Symphony – Scott Patrick Knies
  3. Ellen Moffat/Eeva Silvonen – Waterdrops Cicadas
  4. Sean Blackwell – Return to Earth
  5. Tori Amos – Holly, Ivy and Rose
  6. Slan – Sore Eye
  7. King Doudou – Tapanota
  8. Sweet Freeze – Lullaby
  9. Baby Candy – What’s Worse
  10. Sugarland – Maybe Baby (New Year’s Day)
  11. Haptics – Everything That I Could Ever Hope For
  12. Randytaylor69 – Kentucky Fried Christmas
  13. Pinch Points – Pave Me
  14. Jesse Bear and the Just Rights – Goodnight Christmas Angel
  15. The Cool Greenhouse – Alexa!
  16. Liz Longley – Feels Like Christmas
  17. Pine Point – Say It Again
  18. Baby Mo – Slowing Burning
  19. Odd Beholder – Woolen Sweater
  20. Peter Gabriel – The Court
  21. Julien Baker – A Dreamer’s Holiday
  22. Paul Kelly – Maybe This Christmas
  23. The Bamboos – Bored feat. Reginald AK
  24. Lucy Dacus – My Mother & I
  25. Darcy Fox – She Love Christmas Time
  26. Axe & The Ivory – Strangers
  27. Kaiwyn – Christmas with You
  28. Jessica Luxx – Alone
  29. Phoebe Bridgers, Fiona Apple and Matt Berninger – 7 O’Clock News/Silent Night
  30. Amamanita Axaxaxanax Glass Seer – Mygov
  31. Lizzie Hosking – White Christmas
  32. Sturt Avenue – Perfect Afternoon
  33. Paul Kelly – The Cherry Tree Carol
  34. Phoebe Bridgers – Christmas Song
  35. Sunsick Daisy – Away from Me
  36. Imogen Clark – Not Christmas Here
  37. Jon Ann – F With Me
  38. Those Folk – Queensland Christmas
  39. Ella & Sienna – New Year’s Kiss
  40. Oscar The Wild – Leaking Through
  41. Tkay Maidza – Free Throws
  42. Xanza – Gone Before Christmas
  43. Rhinestoned – Hard Candy Christmas
  44. Tell Mama – Midnight
