Monday Museli: 2023-12-11

- Chief Adjuah – Trouble That Mornin’
- B-ahwe – Ride 2 Nowhere
- Silicone Prarire – Serpent in the Grass
- Shana Cleveland – Faces in the Firelight
- Majazz project/ Ahmed Al Kelani – Jamila
- L’Rain – 5 to 8 Hours a Day (WWwaG)
- Lauren Abineri – Home for Xmas
- Liturgy – 93696
- Jess Johns – White Christmas
- Hannah Ahle – Hearts Heal Hearts (Kutmah Flip)
- MC YALLAH – Sunday
- Caroline Rose – Miami
- Toumba – Duel
- Laura Pascini – Santa Claus is Coming to Town
- Maggie O’Moore – Santa Baby
- HIRS – XOXOXOXOXOX ft Melt-Banana
- Kabeaushe – Andnowawordfromoursponsors
- GUNK – Innocuous Night – Adelyn Strei
- Ethel Cain – Doe Hunting
- Nourished by Time – Soap Party
- Baatezu – chrismoose the schrismoose
- Holly Humberstone – Antichrist
- Gabriel Gifford – Raised by She-Wolves
- AL GHARIB – KILL feat NIKISI
- KMRU – Dissolution Grip
- Karnaboy – Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer
- Gang of Youths – Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
- The 1975 – Wintering
- Will Gardner – The Urge to Leave
- Faye Webster – Lifetime
- Georgia Oatley – Lil Drummer Boy
- Loren Kate – Christmas in the Dark
- The Empty Threats – New Jet Ski
- Elena Dakota – Have Yourself a Very Merry Xmas
- Bromham – GOd Ye Rest Merry Gentleman
- Lizzie Hosking – White Christmas
- Jordane – Is It Wrong
- Nyassa – Falling Apart
- Tell Mama – Shoulders Deep
- The Christmas Boyz – Jesus Lucifier
- Millennium Cowboy – We 3 Kings
- Basty H – Happy Birthday Merry Christmas
- Ed Kuepper – Rainy Knight
- Sunsick Daisy – Underwater
