Monday Museli: 2023-12-11

  1. Chief Adjuah – Trouble That Mornin’
  2. B-ahwe – Ride 2 Nowhere
  3. Silicone Prarire – Serpent in the Grass
  4. Shana Cleveland – Faces in the Firelight
  5. Majazz project/ Ahmed Al Kelani – Jamila
  6. L’Rain – 5 to 8 Hours a Day (WWwaG)
  7. Lauren Abineri – Home for Xmas
  8. Liturgy – 93696
  9. Jess Johns – White Christmas
  10. Hannah Ahle – Hearts Heal Hearts (Kutmah Flip)
  11. MC YALLAH – Sunday
  12. Caroline Rose – Miami
  13. Toumba – Duel
  14. Laura Pascini – Santa Claus is Coming to Town
  15. Maggie O’Moore – Santa Baby
  16. HIRS – XOXOXOXOXOX ft Melt-Banana
  17. Kabeaushe – Andnowawordfromoursponsors
  18. GUNK – Innocuous Night – Adelyn Strei
  19. Ethel Cain – Doe Hunting
  20. Nourished by Time – Soap Party
  21. Baatezu – chrismoose the schrismoose
  22. Holly Humberstone – Antichrist
  23. Gabriel Gifford – Raised by She-Wolves
  24. AL GHARIB – KILL feat NIKISI
  25. KMRU – Dissolution Grip
  26. Karnaboy – Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer
  27. Gang of Youths – Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
  28. The 1975 – Wintering
  29. Will Gardner – The Urge to Leave
  30. Faye Webster – Lifetime
  31. Georgia Oatley – Lil Drummer Boy
  32. Loren Kate – Christmas in the Dark
  33. The Empty Threats – New Jet Ski
  34. Elena Dakota – Have Yourself a Very Merry Xmas
  35. Bromham – GOd Ye Rest Merry Gentleman
  36. Lizzie Hosking – White Christmas
  37. Jordane – Is It Wrong
  38. Nyassa – Falling Apart
  39. Tell Mama – Shoulders Deep
  40. The Christmas Boyz – Jesus Lucifier
  41. Millennium Cowboy – We 3 Kings
  42. Basty H – Happy Birthday Merry Christmas
  43. Ed Kuepper – Rainy Knight
  44. Sunsick Daisy – Underwater
