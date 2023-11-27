Monday Museli: 2023-11-27

- Caisha Sprout – Shake
- The Everywheres – Laughlines
- Kaeto – Little Me
- Deboarh Conway – Consider This
- Ciccuolina – Sexy Porno Shop
- Red Winter – Heartbreaker
- Pixies – Cactus
- The Man Himself – Waste
- Louie Zong – Crab Samba
- J-Milla – Gammon
- Ego Ella May – Higher Self
- Bnny – Take That Back
- Dylan Hoffman – Blubi
- Paul Fathy – Funky Baby Love
- Renee Rapp – The Wedding Song
- The Regime – Be A Lover
- West Thebarton – Desire
- The Munch – Stills
- Oscar The Wild – Leaking Through
- Effie – Lip Balm
- Nat Luna – Candy
- Dulcie – Sore Loser
- Carmon – Burnout
- Teenage Joans – Sweet Things Rot
- Alright Psycho – Arthur Street
- 2 Inch Way – Way Too Deep
- Cliff Racer – They’re Coming to See You
- Hello Enemy – Defined
- Lizard Train – Lifeless
- Strict Face – Deserted
- The Persuaders – Number One
- The Tullamarines – Taller
- Cherryvillians – Sunday
- Druid Fluids – Eternal
- Robyn Martin – Love is Gonna Change Me
- Sturt Avenue – The Beer Song
- Sturt Avenue – After Midnight
- Sturt Avenue – Marion Bay
- Sturt Avenue – Make Do
- Lizzie Hosking – The Christmas Song
- Jordane – is it wrong?
- Tell Mama – Fragile Woman
- Nyassa – Falling Apart
