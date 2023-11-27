Monday Museli: 2023-11-27

  1. Caisha Sprout – Shake
  2. The Everywheres – Laughlines
  3. Kaeto – Little Me
  4. Deboarh Conway – Consider This
  5. Ciccuolina – Sexy Porno Shop
  6. Red Winter – Heartbreaker
  7. Pixies – Cactus
  8. The Man Himself – Waste
  9. Louie Zong – Crab Samba
  10. J-Milla – Gammon
  11. Ego Ella May – Higher Self
  12. Bnny – Take That Back
  13. Dylan Hoffman – Blubi
  14. Paul Fathy – Funky Baby Love
  15. Renee Rapp – The Wedding Song
  16. The Regime – Be A Lover
  17. West Thebarton – Desire
  18. The Munch – Stills
  19. Oscar The Wild – Leaking Through
  20. Effie – Lip Balm
  21. Nat Luna – Candy
  22. Dulcie – Sore Loser
  23. Carmon – Burnout
  24. Teenage Joans – Sweet Things Rot
  25. Alright Psycho – Arthur Street
  26. 2 Inch Way – Way Too Deep
  27. Cliff Racer – They’re Coming to See You
  28. Hello Enemy – Defined
  29. Lizard Train – Lifeless
  30. Strict Face – Deserted
  31. The Persuaders – Number One
  32. The Tullamarines – Taller
  33. Cherryvillians – Sunday
  34. Druid Fluids – Eternal
  35. Robyn Martin – Love is Gonna Change Me
  36. Sturt Avenue – The Beer Song
  37. Sturt Avenue – After Midnight
  38. Sturt Avenue – Marion Bay
  39. Sturt Avenue – Make Do
  40. Lizzie Hosking – The Christmas Song
  41. Jordane – is it wrong?
  42. Tell Mama – Fragile Woman
  43. Nyassa – Falling Apart
