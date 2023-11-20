Monday Museli: 2023-11-20

- The Munch – Stills
- Stobie XL – Landslide
- Beck – Got No Mind
- Monade – Invitation
- The Chemical Brothers – The Golden Path
- Jamiroquai – (Don’t Give) Hate a Chance (Freemasons Remix)
- TISM – Thunderbirds Are Coming Out
- Intersperse – Moonscape
- Anna Schneider – Crush
- Joan & The Giants – Beg
- Mums Favourite – Loveboat
- Radiohead – Motion Picture Soundtrack
- Yo La Tengo – Sinatra Drive Breakdown
- Roy Budd – Get Carter Theme
- Jen Lush – Crush
- Amber Sheen – You’re Not Mine
- Nick Vulture – Home (You’re on my Mind)
- Connor Oberst – Empty Hotel By the Sea
- Party Pest – I Live in the Shadows
- Pel Mel – That Girl Had a Gun
- Toyah – Bird in Flight
- Gut Health – UH-OH
- Inspiral Carpets – Smoking Her Clothes
- The Mighty Lemon Drops – Something Happens
- The Stones Roses – Driving South
- Bogshed – Run to the Temple
- Baterz – Goth
- Midnight Mares – Sparks! (Then the Rain Came Down)
- Soursob Bob – Muddy Waters
- Mick Thomas & The Sure Thing – Streets Of Forbes (with Paul Kelly)
- The Roches – The Hammond Song
- Isabel Rumble – Solitary Dreaming
- The Handsome Family – The Loneliness of Magnets
- Phoebe Bridgers – So Much Wine
- Hitmen – I Don’t Mind
- Mach Pelican – Burn My Eye
- Radio Birdman – Hanging On
- The Lipstick Killers – Hindu Gods of Love
- Paul Messis & Jessica Winter – Sunflower
- Bobby Womack – Across 110th Street
