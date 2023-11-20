Monday Museli: 2023-11-20

  1. The Munch – Stills
  2. Stobie XL – Landslide
  3. Beck – Got No Mind
  4. Monade – Invitation
  5. The Chemical Brothers – The Golden Path
  6. Jamiroquai – (Don’t Give) Hate a Chance (Freemasons Remix)
  7. TISM – Thunderbirds Are Coming Out
  8. Intersperse – Moonscape
  9. Anna Schneider – Crush
  10. Joan & The Giants – Beg
  11. Mums Favourite – Loveboat
  12. Radiohead – Motion Picture Soundtrack
  13. Yo La Tengo – Sinatra Drive Breakdown
  14. Roy Budd – Get Carter Theme
  15. Jen Lush – Crush
  16. Amber Sheen – You’re Not Mine
  17. Nick Vulture – Home (You’re on my Mind)
  18. Connor Oberst – Empty Hotel By the Sea
  19. Party Pest – I Live in the Shadows
  20. Pel Mel – That Girl Had a Gun
  21. Toyah – Bird in Flight
  22. Gut Health – UH-OH
  23. Inspiral Carpets – Smoking Her Clothes
  24. The Mighty Lemon Drops – Something Happens
  25. The Stones Roses – Driving South
  26. Bogshed – Run to the Temple
  27. Baterz – Goth
  28. Midnight Mares – Sparks! (Then the Rain Came Down)
  29. Soursob Bob – Muddy Waters
  30. Mick Thomas & The Sure Thing – Streets Of Forbes (with Paul Kelly)
  31. The Roches – The Hammond Song
  32. Isabel Rumble – Solitary Dreaming
  33. The Handsome Family – The Loneliness of Magnets
  34. Phoebe Bridgers – So Much Wine
  35. Hitmen – I Don’t Mind
  36. Mach Pelican – Burn My Eye
  37. Radio Birdman – Hanging On
  38. The Lipstick Killers – Hindu Gods of Love
  39. Paul Messis & Jessica Winter – Sunflower
  40. Bobby Womack – Across 110th Street
