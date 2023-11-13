Monday Museli: 2023-11-13

Written by on November 13, 2023

  1. Caelo – Morning Comes
  2. Lord Rochester – Deathbed
  3. Rhiannon Giddens – Black as Crow feat Francesco Turrisi
  4. Mazzola – Never in my eyes
  5. Big Skees – Go Back Home
  6. Scraps – Notes for Sunday
  7. Isadora’s Dream – Safe Passage
  8. Ragana – Ruins
  9. Therese Willis – Are You Sure
  10. Hit Bargain – Immaculate Vaxxer
  11. Pejaz – Bez Grawitacji
  12. Psychedlic Porn Crumpets – Dilemma Us from Evil
  13. Robyn Martin – Revolution
  14. Armistice Pals – Where have all the flowers gone
  15. Sympathy Orchestra – Daydreaming
  16. The Black Heart Death Cult – Crush
  17. Avalon Kane – The Keep
  18. Mysticpark – I need more
  19. Lapenzi – Pretend
  20. Faun Haus – Homage to the Stoic Man
  21. Lucy Sugerman – Dead to me
  22. Gia Ransome – Thunder in the Night
  23. Making friends – Fall to the Pavement
  24. Caroline Polachek – Dang
  25. emi emi – ngu
  26. Trickshot – Devil Is In The Detail
  27. TUSHAR – Bloodshot eyes
  28. Trickshot – Devil Is In The Detail
  29. PEACH PRC – Like a Girl Does
  30. Druid Fluids – Jazzy
  31. Tkay Maidzxa – Love Again
  32. Naomi Keyte – Hard to Make Plans
  33. The Tullamarines – Head Roll Back
  34. Mums Favourite – Loveboat
  35. Oscar the Wild – Multi-colour
  36. St Loki – Cicada
  37. Teenage Joans – My dentist Hates Me!! More highs
  38. Pink Duke – Long Way Down
  39. Stobie XL – Make It Right
  40. Sweat – Red Wave
  41. Alice Gerrard – If I Could See Your Face Once More
  42. Hot Apple Band – Not Today
  43. Blind Coyote – All Night Long
  44. Feed the Fire – Minimum Wage
  45. LAVELIN – Blind
  46. Tia Gostelow – Sour
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Reverb: 2023-11-13

Previous post

First Thing Monday: 2023-11-13

Current track

Title

Artist