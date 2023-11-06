Monday Museli: 2023-11-06

Written by on November 6, 2023

  1. All Natural x Panik – What’s Real featuring J.U.I.C.E and DJ RHETTMATIC
  2. David M Lewis & Friends – Cold War
  3. Harsh Mellow – Dissipation of fate
  4. Ryan Downey – Big Zero
  5. Bad’m d – every night
  6. Defcee – endless
  7. Joesph Shabson – Parks & Demos
  8. Big Skeez – Go Back Home
  9. Lisa Caruso – It’s Cool
  10. Sicarus – Retail Therapy
  11. Rid of Me – Pavement
  12. Joshua Virtue – Comm Link
  13. Mick Jenkins – The Valley of the Shadow of Death
  14. 1300 – brb
  15. tomcantsleep – DOOM Shirts
  16. Hannah Cameron – The Wrong Way
  17. Elizabeth Ruyi – Wondering
  18. Gabbys World – Closing Door
  19. Kobie Dee – Father’s Eyes
  20. Georgia Mooney – War Romance
  21. SKECH185 – He Left Nothing for the Swim Back
  22. BIGARDOO – NEVER LET LIP
  23. Mother Nature and Boat House – LOVE GO feat Brittany Carter and Freddie Old Soul
  24. Freddie Old Soul – Days of No Stuggle
  25. Pretty Moi – Real Love
  26. Seja – I’m a Revolver
  27. Rich Jones – Life Goes On
  28. Hazel Mei – Rocket Shoes
  29. Sleater-Kinney – Little Babies
  30. C?NDY – Fallin’
  31. Miss Kaninna – Pinnacle Bitch
  32. Warm Juice – Wingride
  33. Lizzie Hoskings – Fire
  34. Stormy Lou – Impulsivitiy
  35. King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard – Change
  36. Baby Velvet – Wild Cherry Tree Drive
  37. The Tullamarines – Never Do That
  38. Naomi Keyte – Glass Bottles
  39. Velvet Trip – Electric Dreams
  40. JK-47 – Avalanche
  41. Teenage Joans – You’re not the president more highs
  42. The Genevieves – Words
  43. Girlfriend Shorts – Haha upset *Chainsaw Revving, Bloodcurdling Screaming, Cartoon Boy-Yoy-Yoing* Yeah I Guess
  44. Cherry Villians – Take Control
