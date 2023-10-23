Monday Museli: 2023-10-23

- Hazel Mei – Downtown
- The Bedridden – Sins
- Immy Owusu – Appellation of Evelation
- Sativa Witch – Anxious X
- Alex Lahey – The Sky is Melting
- Dire Wolves – Your Confusion May Now BE Visible
- The Pussys – Struck
- Shearwater – Filaments
- English Teacher – Nearly Daffodils
- Tubby Justice – Thicker Than Water
- Sturt Avenue – Aganist The World
- Kitty Fantastic – cat buy me
- Rebel Yell – Destiny feat California Girls
- Molly Burch – Heartburn
- Emily Fairlight – Body Below
- Jebediah – Gum Up The Bearings
- Pixie – I Couldn’ Have
- Close Counters – LONELY FEELING
- Sin Dog Jellyroll – Partial Captive
- ANGELINE MORRISON – Bushes & Briars
- Ange McMahon – Exploding
- Sunscreen – Drain
- Basement Spaceman – Fuzzy Motion
- Carla Lippis – Kiss The Stain
- Buffalo Daughter – SOCKS, DRUGS AND ROCK N ROLL
- Alice Ivy – Broke My HEart ft. Mallrat & JElani Blackman
- Teen Jesus and The Jean Tesers – Backseat Drver
- The Sundials – Baby
- Divebar Youth – PANIC feat. Cahli Blakers
- Fhae – How Can I Get back there, please tell me
- MANE – Old Town Road
- TUSHAR – Sadie, Why Don;t You Love Yourself
- Alileysha – PALATABLE
- Holly Humberstone – Antichrist
- Kate Fagan – I Don’t Wanna BE Too Cool
- Sweet Temper – Mirrors
- Tkay Maidza – Shook
- Bermuda Bay – Fizzy
- Pity Lips – Cellular
- LENI – DEEPWATER
- DOWNGIRL – Beauty Queen
- Cookin’ Tea – Baby Please Don’t Go
- Colourblind – Torched
- The Yellow Wallpaper – Run Your Mouth
- Scissor Pretty – Like I’m Somewhere Else
- Problem Pny – Cowboy Song
