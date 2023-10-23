Monday Museli: 2023-10-23

Written by on October 23, 2023

  1. Hazel Mei – Downtown
  2. The Bedridden – Sins
  3. Immy Owusu – Appellation of Evelation
  4. Sativa Witch – Anxious X
  5. Alex Lahey – The Sky is Melting
  6. Dire Wolves – Your Confusion May Now BE Visible
  7. The Pussys – Struck
  8. Shearwater – Filaments
  9. English Teacher – Nearly Daffodils
  10. Tubby Justice – Thicker Than Water
  11. Sturt Avenue – Aganist The World
  12. Kitty Fantastic – cat buy me
  13. Rebel Yell – Destiny feat California Girls
  14. Molly Burch – Heartburn
  15. Emily Fairlight – Body Below
  16. Jebediah – Gum Up The Bearings
  17. Pixie – I Couldn’ Have
  18. Close Counters – LONELY FEELING
  19. Sin Dog Jellyroll – Partial Captive
  20. ANGELINE MORRISON – Bushes & Briars
  21. Ange McMahon – Exploding
  22. Sunscreen – Drain
  23. Basement Spaceman – Fuzzy Motion
  24. Carla Lippis – Kiss The Stain
  25. Buffalo Daughter – SOCKS, DRUGS AND ROCK N ROLL
  26. Alice Ivy – Broke My HEart ft. Mallrat & JElani Blackman
  27. Teen Jesus and The Jean Tesers – Backseat Drver
  28. The Sundials – Baby
  29. Divebar Youth – PANIC feat. Cahli Blakers
  30. Fhae – How Can I Get back there, please tell me
  31. MANE – Old Town Road
  32. TUSHAR – Sadie, Why Don;t You Love Yourself
  33. Alileysha – PALATABLE
  34. Holly Humberstone – Antichrist
  35. Kate Fagan – I Don’t Wanna BE Too Cool
  36. Sweet Temper – Mirrors
  37. Tkay Maidza – Shook
  38. Bermuda Bay – Fizzy
  39. Pity Lips – Cellular
  40. LENI – DEEPWATER
  41. DOWNGIRL – Beauty Queen
  42. Cookin’ Tea – Baby Please Don’t Go
  43. Colourblind – Torched
  44. The Yellow Wallpaper – Run Your Mouth
  45. Scissor Pretty – Like I’m Somewhere Else
  46. Problem Pny – Cowboy Song
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Reverb: 2023-10-23

Previous post

First Thing Monday: 2023-10-23

Current track

Title

Artist