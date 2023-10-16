Monday Museli: 2023-10-16

Written by on October 16, 2023

  1. Adele H – Rise and Fall
  2. Poppy H – 1820947PERFECT
  3. Brittany Howard – What Now
  4. Murringaaddi – Personal Development
  5. WARGASM – Modern Love
  6. Blue Wren – History
  7. Happy Axe – Injuries
  8. Anna Schneider – Gaslight
  9. Catherine Traicos – Anyone’s Girl
  10. Gregory – She Is
  11. Chiaroscuro – My Words Are Scared feat. Dylan Walker
  12. Charlie Needs Braces – Pride
  13. Jaguar Jonze – KNOW MY NAME
  14. Mac The Knife – Curb My Bite
  15. Joan & The Giants – Centrefold
  16. Hannah Diamond – Staring at the Ceiling
  17. Cleo Sol – Lost Angel
  18. Morialta – Walk in Clouds
  19. KNOWER – I’m The President
  20. Street Legal – Modern Ruins
  21. phillip h bleek – blessings
  22. A.B. Original – The Feast
  23. Rob Edwards – Dreaming
  24. Sammy Brue – Something from Nothing
  25. Jalgan – My Brother
  26. Priority Orange – Diode
  27. Albert Stott – Stardust
  28. L’Rain – 5 to 8 Hours a Day (WWwaG)
  29. boygenius – Afraid of Heights
  30. MANE – My People
  31. TUSHAR – Arthur
  32. Alieysha – PALATABLE
  33. My Cherie and Uomo – runrunrun
  34. Tkay Maidza – Out of Luck feat Lolo Zouai & Amber Mark
  35. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Toe Bone
  36. Chillcheney – Big Sky Country
  37. Holly Humberstone – Kissing in Swimming Pools
  38. Thelma Plum – Father Said
  39. DOWNGIRL – Beauty Queen
  40. The Dainty Morsels – Little Miss Green
  41. Motez – Domination feat. Rebel Yell
  42. Ella & Sienna – Like A Boy
  43. The Sundials – Baby
  44. Mum Thinks Blue – Mr. Nice Guy
