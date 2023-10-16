Monday Museli: 2023-10-16

- Adele H – Rise and Fall
- Poppy H – 1820947PERFECT
- Brittany Howard – What Now
- Murringaaddi – Personal Development
- WARGASM – Modern Love
- Blue Wren – History
- Happy Axe – Injuries
- Anna Schneider – Gaslight
- Catherine Traicos – Anyone’s Girl
- Gregory – She Is
- Chiaroscuro – My Words Are Scared feat. Dylan Walker
- Charlie Needs Braces – Pride
- Jaguar Jonze – KNOW MY NAME
- Mac The Knife – Curb My Bite
- Joan & The Giants – Centrefold
- Hannah Diamond – Staring at the Ceiling
- Cleo Sol – Lost Angel
- Morialta – Walk in Clouds
- KNOWER – I’m The President
- Street Legal – Modern Ruins
- phillip h bleek – blessings
- A.B. Original – The Feast
- Rob Edwards – Dreaming
- Sammy Brue – Something from Nothing
- Jalgan – My Brother
- Priority Orange – Diode
- Albert Stott – Stardust
- L’Rain – 5 to 8 Hours a Day (WWwaG)
- boygenius – Afraid of Heights
- MANE – My People
- TUSHAR – Arthur
- Alieysha – PALATABLE
- My Cherie and Uomo – runrunrun
- Tkay Maidza – Out of Luck feat Lolo Zouai & Amber Mark
- Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Toe Bone
- Chillcheney – Big Sky Country
- Holly Humberstone – Kissing in Swimming Pools
- Thelma Plum – Father Said
- DOWNGIRL – Beauty Queen
- The Dainty Morsels – Little Miss Green
- Motez – Domination feat. Rebel Yell
- Ella & Sienna – Like A Boy
- The Sundials – Baby
- Mum Thinks Blue – Mr. Nice Guy
