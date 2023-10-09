Monday Museli: 2023-10-09

  1. Nice Verdes – Innocent Days
  2. Mindy Ming Wang – Body of Water
  3. Summer Flake – The Setting Sun
  4. Roger Fakhr – Insomnia Blues
  5. Moloko – Blink
  6. Tilly Tjala Thomas – Mansion
  7. Melanie Velarde – Donuts
  8. The Empty Threats – U
  9. Gilberto Gil – The Three Mushrooms
  10. Cat Power – I Had a Dream Joe
  11. SAULT – Hard Life
  12. Ripple Effect Band – Walaya
  13. Sons of Zoku – Sun Son
  14. Joan as Police Woman – Eternal Flame
  15. JDZZ – Body & Soul
  16. The New Pornographers – Pontius Pilate’s Home Movies
  17. Sleepy Lizard – The Crab Shack
  18. Fats Waller – The Joint is Jumpin’
  19. The Garifuna Sollective – Ubou (The World)
  20. Happy Ghosts – For the Sun
  21. Alana Jagt – Wilderness
  22. Yo Yo Sun – Tree With The Hollow
  23. Puree – Fresh Squeeze
  24. ming. – optic
  25. Cate Brooks – Ice Palace
  26. Shugorei – Meet the Sun
  27. Baker Boy – Survive ft. Uncle Jack Charles
  28. Plastic Section – Green Potatoes Part 2
  29. Dick Dale – Terra Dicktyl
  30. Slowmango – Ginger
  31. Pink Martini – Ninna Nanna
  32. Jen Lush – Icon – Song 1
  33. Fthmiss – Orka
  34. voiceROM – Vaporem
  35. Kognitif – Good Morning
  36. Ella Ion – Hang Me Out
  37. Alif Tree – Come to Me
  38. Kaapstaad – Blue Bell Knoll
  39. Fatboy Slim – Praise You
  40. Bree Gregory – Waiting
  41. Brijean – Walkie Talkie
  42. Sublevao Beat – Azul
  43. The Gamma Rays – Casbah
  44. Prodikal-1 ft Uncle Ossie Cruse – Gumleaf
  45. Joao Donato – A Ra
  46. Dean Forever – Could this Be OK?
