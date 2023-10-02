Monday Museli: 2023-10-02

  1. Bree Gregory – See You Soon
  2. BIG WETT – Rush of Adrenaline
  3. Lucie Tiger – Done Wonderin’
  4. 700feel – Familiar Flavours
  5. Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
  6. Mac The Knife – Curb My Bite
  7. The Finks – Cottonmouth
  8. Rebel Yell – Kombat
  9. Cherish – Give ‘Em The Rope
  10. MAGNETS – Lonely
  11. LENI – WHATS N YOUR MIND
  12. TKAY MAIDZA – WUACV
  13. Cleo Sol – Only Love
  14. Courtney Barnett – Pickles from the Jar
  15. Maggot Heart – NIL BY MOUTH
  16. Miranda Joan – Overstimulated
  17. CHOP – Something to Write Home About
  18. Jen Cloher – Sad Dark Eyes
  19. Grrrl Gang – Rude Awakening
  20. Pity Lips – Cellular
  21. Bikini Killl – This IS Not A TEst
  22. Tremosphere – Lady Cardinal
  23. Roisin Murphy – What Not To Do
  24. Polito – Flasco
  25. Emzae – Strip Lights
  26. Mums Favourite – Wind In The Willows
  27. Genesis Owusu – Leaving the Light
  28. Rhys Howlett – Gravity
  29. Good Pash – Money City
  30. Hozier – I Carrion (Icarian)
  31. MANE – Over & Over
  32. MANE – Breathing Again
  33. MANE – We Run
  34. MANE – Heatwave
  35. Florence + The Machine – Free
  36. Maggie Rogers – Fallingwater
  37. Griff – Vertigo
  38. Holly Humberstone – Into Your Room
  39. Xenura – Open Wound
  40. LOLA – Game Over
  41. Elena Dakota – Fire Bird
  42. Teenage Joans – 5 Things I Can Taste
  43. Ella & Sienna – Like a Boy
  44. Carla Lippis – The Void
