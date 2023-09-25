Monday Museli: 2023-09-25

- Protomartyr – Make Way
- Prince Fatty – 100 Weight of Collie Weed ft. Earl 16
- Joe Waine – Fat Dreams
- Drinking Boys and Girls Choir – Not Red
- Dorotheo – Capricho
- Natalie Bergman – Paint The Rain
- Loowana – Blue Jeans
- Chloe Veronica – Wake Me Up
- L.I.L.L.I – Dress Code
- The Julies – My Heave is a Dance Floor
- MELT – The Grid
- Lewsberg – An Ear To The Chest
- Dolly Valentine – Romantic Fool
- Wet Fruit – Cloak zroom
- Stormy-Lou – Nothing to Me
- VISION – Payday
- Rustyn – Murder In The Dark feat. Alicia SAlerno
- Sudan Archives – TDLY (Homegrown Land)
- CHERISE – Night Moves
- Laurel Halo – Sick Eros
- GRAVE GOODS – COME
- Ethel Caine – Crush
- Cindy Lee – Heavy Metal
- Aleksiah – Ant Song
- Loraine James – While They Were Singing feat. Marina Herlop
- Zzzahara – Girls on SSRIs
- Lizzie Hosking – Stress You Out
- Japanese Breakfast – Slide Tackle
- MANE – Flowers
- GRATTS – Pretty Lights
- Carla Lippis – The Witching Hour
- Velvet Moth – Softly you diva
- The Tullamarines – I’m So
- Left On Seen – Kill Bill
- Suedan – La La
- Jas French – Mixed Signals (What Do You Want From Me?)
- TKAY-MAIDZA – Ring-a-Ling
- Chelsea Manor – Predator
- Bromham – Chapter 3 – The girl from her dream
- SONS OF ZOKU – Yumi
- Bindi Blacher – Cyclone Hush
- The Dainty Morsels – Tell Me, Father
- Kurralta Park – Mount Remarkable
- Taylor H – you’re gonna miss me
- The Empty Threats – Boys In The Gutter
- Alex Blyth – You & I
