Monday Museli: 2023-09-25

September 25, 2023

  1. Protomartyr – Make Way
  2. Prince Fatty – 100 Weight of Collie Weed ft. Earl 16
  3. Joe Waine – Fat Dreams
  4. Drinking Boys and Girls Choir – Not Red
  5. Dorotheo – Capricho
  6. Natalie Bergman – Paint The Rain
  7. Loowana – Blue Jeans
  8. Chloe Veronica – Wake Me Up
  9. L.I.L.L.I – Dress Code
  10. The Julies – My Heave is a Dance Floor
  11. MELT – The Grid
  12. Lewsberg – An Ear To The Chest
  13. Dolly Valentine – Romantic Fool
  14. Wet Fruit – Cloak zroom
  15. Stormy-Lou – Nothing to Me
  16. VISION – Payday
  17. Rustyn – Murder In The Dark feat. Alicia SAlerno
  18. Sudan Archives – TDLY (Homegrown Land)
  19. CHERISE – Night Moves
  20. Laurel Halo – Sick Eros
  21. GRAVE GOODS – COME
  22. Ethel Caine – Crush
  23. Cindy Lee – Heavy Metal
  24. Aleksiah – Ant Song
  25. Loraine James – While They Were Singing feat. Marina Herlop
  26. Zzzahara – Girls on SSRIs
  27. Lizzie Hosking – Stress You Out
  28. Japanese Breakfast – Slide Tackle
  29. MANE – Flowers
  30. GRATTS – Pretty Lights
  31. Carla Lippis – The Witching Hour
  32. Velvet Moth – Softly you diva
  33. The Tullamarines – I’m So
  34. Left On Seen – Kill Bill
  35. Suedan – La La
  36. Jas French – Mixed Signals (What Do You Want From Me?)
  37. TKAY-MAIDZA – Ring-a-Ling
  38. Chelsea Manor – Predator
  39. Bromham – Chapter 3 – The girl from her dream
  40. SONS OF ZOKU – Yumi
  41. Bindi Blacher – Cyclone Hush
  42. The Dainty Morsels – Tell Me, Father
  43. Kurralta Park – Mount Remarkable
  44. Taylor H – you’re gonna miss me
  45. The Empty Threats – Boys In The Gutter
  46. Alex Blyth – You & I
