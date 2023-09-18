Monday Museli: 2023-09-18

  1. Gomez – Hangover Girl
  2. Mat Morison – Flame Behind Velvet Curtains
  3. Placement – It’s Over
  4. MANE – Over and Over
  5. Cosmo Thundercat – Warning Bell
  6. The Waifs – Willow Tree
  7. Lizzie Hosking – Mask
  8. Gerry Mulligan – Blues For Tiny
  9. The Church – Under the Milky Way
  10. Take Your Time – Sleep In
  11. Northern Form – Azul
  12. Yo Yo Sun – Tree With The Hollow
  13. Sunfruits – Hello Future Me
  14. Sugar Tongue – Moonshine
  15. Morphine – Honey white
  16. Alexander Flood – U R Tha 1
  17. Nelson Dialect – Maitri ft. Southpaw
  18. Brooklyn Funk – Mambo con Dancehall
  19. Ed Kuepper – Nothing Changes in My House
  20. Velvet Void – This Time
  21. Slowmango – Blob Funk
  22. St Germain – Montenegro Bay Spleen
  23. Puree – Five Dollar Stranger
  24. Coda Chroma – My Garden
  25. Mint Royale – Blue Song
  26. Super Mama Djombo – Dissan Na M’Bera
  27. Tell Mama – Honey
  28. Captain Beefheart – Love Lies
  29. The Cruel Sea – This is Not The Way Home
  30. Rob Edwards – Lonely Lover
  31. Kardajala Kirridarra – Abala Barlawa
  32. Baker Boy – Meditjin ft JessB
  33. Regurgitator – Blubber Boy
  34. The Empty Threats – Monster Truck Mondays
  35. Avalon Kane & Stu Patterson – Medusa
  36. Velvet Trip – Moving On
  37. Ben Marc – Glass Effect
  38. Niamh Regan – Her Eyes Are A Blue Million Miles
  39. Sweet Honey in the Rock – Ella’s Song
  40. Naomi Keyte – Straight Like An Arrow
  41. Last Days of Kali – Goodbye
  42. Alieysha – Falling For You
