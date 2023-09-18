Monday Museli: 2023-09-18

- Gomez – Hangover Girl
- Mat Morison – Flame Behind Velvet Curtains
- Placement – It’s Over
- MANE – Over and Over
- Cosmo Thundercat – Warning Bell
- The Waifs – Willow Tree
- Lizzie Hosking – Mask
- Gerry Mulligan – Blues For Tiny
- The Church – Under the Milky Way
- Take Your Time – Sleep In
- Northern Form – Azul
- Yo Yo Sun – Tree With The Hollow
- Sunfruits – Hello Future Me
- Sugar Tongue – Moonshine
- Morphine – Honey white
- Alexander Flood – U R Tha 1
- Nelson Dialect – Maitri ft. Southpaw
- Brooklyn Funk – Mambo con Dancehall
- Ed Kuepper – Nothing Changes in My House
- Velvet Void – This Time
- Slowmango – Blob Funk
- St Germain – Montenegro Bay Spleen
- Puree – Five Dollar Stranger
- Coda Chroma – My Garden
- Mint Royale – Blue Song
- Super Mama Djombo – Dissan Na M’Bera
- Tell Mama – Honey
- Captain Beefheart – Love Lies
- The Cruel Sea – This is Not The Way Home
- Rob Edwards – Lonely Lover
- Kardajala Kirridarra – Abala Barlawa
- Baker Boy – Meditjin ft JessB
- Regurgitator – Blubber Boy
- The Empty Threats – Monster Truck Mondays
- Avalon Kane & Stu Patterson – Medusa
- Velvet Trip – Moving On
- Ben Marc – Glass Effect
- Niamh Regan – Her Eyes Are A Blue Million Miles
- Sweet Honey in the Rock – Ella’s Song
- Naomi Keyte – Straight Like An Arrow
- Last Days of Kali – Goodbye
- Alieysha – Falling For You
Reader's opinions