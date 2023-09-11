Monday Museli: 2023-09-11

September 11, 2023

  1. The Tesky Brothers – Reason Why
  2. The Chemical Brothers – Skipping Like a Stone Feat Beck
  3. Lalalar – Hem Evisim Hem Cehennemim
  4. Weald and Woe – Rite of Thorns
  5. Ellie Jane – The Face of Love
  6. Elaine Malone – Eat Out Your Hand
  7. Abbey Rose – Not Interested
  8. Serendipiti – Human
  9. Pain of Truth – Lifeless on the Ground
  10. TIRZAH – 6 phrazes
  11. TIRZAH – Nightmare
  12. Sim Lupa – Too Busy Dreaming feat Christian Patey
  13. Fresh Violet – The Mess You Left
  14. Gratts – Jour De Fete feat Ange Nawasadio
  15. Husker Du – Can’t See You Anymore
  16. Ezra Collective – Togetherness
  17. slowdive – Alife
  18. Chimers – Closure
  19. Nic Malouf – SPIN
  20. San Ureshi – Samauri
  21. Schkeduditzer Kreuz – Dead Alive
  22. Elena Dakota – Plasticine, as I do the sky
  23. THE DAMNED – Bade Weather Girl
  24. Dean Forever – No More Free
  25. Weyes Blood – Titanic Risen
  26. Chelsea Manor – Predator
  27. Bromham – Chapter 2 – Grieving on both sides
  28. Amal Zenab – Ride feat Nathan Bajar
  29. LENI – CHASING STARS
  30. LENI – GREENLIGHTS
  31. LENI – 100 MPH
  32. Sledgehammer Honey – Can’t Belong
  33. Jewel Owusu – b-day
  34. Yours Truly – Hallucinate feat Josh Franceschi
  35. Tender Fall – Goodbye
  36. Truth Corroded – Conquest of Divide
  37. Genesis Owusu – The Old Man
