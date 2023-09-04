Monday Museli: 2023-09-04

  1. The Dirty Sunflowers – Reel Love
  2. Caelo – Someday
  3. Rental Snake – Snake Down
  4. Gia Ransome – Crush
  5. Vayah – Little Somethin Somethin
  6. Carla Lippis – Parasite
  7. Apricot Ink – Sweet Release
  8. Sugar Tongue – Moonshine
  9. Stormy-Lou – Eggshells
  10. The Dandys – Gums
  11. THE DISGRUNTLED TAXPAYERS – SO FUCKED
  12. Sahara Beck – Hunter
  13. Royel Otis – Sofa King
  14. Daughters – The Theatre Goer
  15. Tjaka – Bada Dada
  16. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – AHHHH!
  17. Haptics – Synthesise This
  18. Last Days of Kali – Goodbye
  19. Clea – Bad Behaviour
  20. Alien Nosejob – Rainbow Road
  21. Sines – Better Left Behind
  22. THE TULLAMARINES – I’m So Single
  23. Dillettantes – Bloom Later
  24. Maisie – Overflow
  25. GLOWING – CAMEO
  26. Mum Thinks Blue – Dreaming
  27. Elizabeth – If You Died
  28. BLONDIE – The Disco Song
  29. Cumgirl8 – Picture Party feat. Christeene
  30. Bromham – Chapter 1 – what kind of youth worker wears a tie?
  31. Gretta Ray – Don’t Date the Teenager
  32. MARLON X RULLA – Trauma Patient
  33. Tia Gostelow – Early Twenties
  34. Church Moms – Kool Aid
  35. Suzi – It’s Not A Competition feat. Sly Withers
  36. Genesis Owusu – See Ya There
  37. Smol Fish – Big Love
  38. Lucy Sugerman – Trust Nobody
  39. MANE – Over & Over
  40. LANI – Captain Hook
  41. Nina Leo – Break the Renegade
  42. Stormzy – Cigarettes and Cush feat. Lily Allen and Kehlani
  43. Marina and the Diamonds – Primadonna
