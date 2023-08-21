Monday Museli: 2023-08-21

- The Empty Threats – Jason’s Bad Trip
- Canary Yellow – Breathe You In
- Kev Koko – Daydream
- The Armed – Liar 2
- Confidence Man – Toy Boy
- Oscar The Wild – Pinhc Me Please
- Bermuda Bay – Fuzzy
- Little Dragon – Disco Dangerous
- Pash – Spanish Harlem
- Indianna Hale – Hollow The Words
- Teenage Halloween – Takeaway
- MJ Nobel – Time Keeps Moving
- Regularfantasy – So Sweet
- Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Red Altar
- Swimsuit – car sick
- KNOWER – The Abyss
- Hustle House – Honey Trap
- Coldwave – Buster
- Bromham – With All Due Respect
- Bromham – Hellfire Jack
- St Jacques – In Faith
- Katie Pomery – I Really Love You
- Sturt Avenue – The Beer Song
- Slowmango – Pacific Wind
- Hozier – Butchered Tongue
- Sauce Code – Spicy Nog Notions
- G Flip – Kevin
- Pool Toy – Cooper Pedy
- Renee Rapp – Tummy Hurts
- Alieysha – Falling For You
- Church Moms – Cigarette
- Avalon Kane – Acid Etch
- Peach PRC – Favourite Person
- Teenage Joans – Superglue
- Motez – Make Way feat Elsy Wameyo
- Kurralta Park – Contact Sport
Reader's opinions