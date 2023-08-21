Monday Museli: 2023-08-21

August 21, 2023

  1. The Empty Threats – Jason’s Bad Trip
  2. Canary Yellow – Breathe You In
  3. Kev Koko – Daydream
  4. The Armed – Liar 2
  5. Confidence Man – Toy Boy
  6. Oscar The Wild – Pinhc Me Please
  7. Bermuda Bay – Fuzzy
  8. Little Dragon – Disco Dangerous
  9. Pash – Spanish Harlem
  10. Indianna Hale – Hollow The Words
  11. Teenage Halloween – Takeaway
  12. MJ Nobel – Time Keeps Moving
  13. Regularfantasy – So Sweet
  14. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Red Altar
  15. Swimsuit – car sick
  16. KNOWER – The Abyss
  17. Hustle House – Honey Trap
  18. Coldwave – Buster
  19. Bromham – With All Due Respect
  20. Bromham – Hellfire Jack
  21. St Jacques – In Faith
  22. Katie Pomery – I Really Love You
  23. Sturt Avenue – The Beer Song
  24. Slowmango – Pacific Wind
  25. Hozier – Butchered Tongue
  26. Sauce Code – Spicy Nog Notions
  27. G Flip – Kevin
  28. Pool Toy – Cooper Pedy
  29. Renee Rapp – Tummy Hurts
  30. Alieysha – Falling For You
  31. Church Moms – Cigarette
  32. Avalon Kane – Acid Etch
  33. Peach PRC – Favourite Person
  34. Teenage Joans – Superglue
  35. Motez – Make Way feat Elsy Wameyo
  36. Kurralta Park – Contact Sport
