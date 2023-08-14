Monday Museli: 2023-08-14

August 14, 2023

  1. The Empty Threats – Two Years
  2. Tudorclub – Embers
  3. Ben Konarov – Made a Mark
  4. Church Moms – Leather
  5. Sneaks – PBNJ
  6. Bumpy – Hide and Seek
  7. Laura Lucas – Wake Up, Breathe In
  8. Naomi Keyte – Hard to make plans
  9. Surf! Terror! Panic! – The Legend of Pula Kahula
  10. Chins – Margo
  11. Sunny Luwe – I Got A Thing For You
  12. Paper Lane – Better In My Head
  13. Hot Chips feat. Yune Pinku – Fire of Mercy
  14. Abbey Rose – That’s Your Problem
  15. pastels. – Dreamfield
  16. Gratts – Sun Circles
  17. Mia Savannah – I’m Jealous
  18. Sweetie – Boundary Queen
  19. Felivand – Miss My Baby
  20. Slowmango – Manuka
  21. Tkay Maidza – Ring-A-Ling
  22. Tori Darke – Feelin’ It
  23. Wireheads – Life After Winter
  24. Violet Harlot – Demon Girl
  25. Jada Weazel – Hands of Addiction
  26. History of Trees – Silver Ring
  27. Sahara Beck – Queen of Hearts
  28. Montaigne – READY
  29. Nubuya Garcia – Lean In
  30. Radial Quartet – Meeting the Ducks
  31. Ratbag – rats in my walls
  32. Shepherds Reign – The World Bleeds
  33. The Vains – Don’t Think So
  34. Angel Olsen – Sweet Dreams
  35. Caroline & CLaude – iOS
  36. Chaperone – Paranoia
  37. Sweat – Kebab
  38. Hozier – Francesca
  39. G Flip – Worst Person Alive
  40. Tallou – Marco Polo
  41. Laura Frank – The Road
  42. Mayzie – Party
