Monday Museli: 2023-08-14

- The Empty Threats – Two Years
- Tudorclub – Embers
- Ben Konarov – Made a Mark
- Church Moms – Leather
- Sneaks – PBNJ
- Bumpy – Hide and Seek
- Laura Lucas – Wake Up, Breathe In
- Naomi Keyte – Hard to make plans
- Surf! Terror! Panic! – The Legend of Pula Kahula
- Chins – Margo
- Sunny Luwe – I Got A Thing For You
- Paper Lane – Better In My Head
- Hot Chips feat. Yune Pinku – Fire of Mercy
- Abbey Rose – That’s Your Problem
- pastels. – Dreamfield
- Gratts – Sun Circles
- Mia Savannah – I’m Jealous
- Sweetie – Boundary Queen
- Felivand – Miss My Baby
- Slowmango – Manuka
- Tkay Maidza – Ring-A-Ling
- Tori Darke – Feelin’ It
- Wireheads – Life After Winter
- Violet Harlot – Demon Girl
- Jada Weazel – Hands of Addiction
- History of Trees – Silver Ring
- Sahara Beck – Queen of Hearts
- Montaigne – READY
- Nubuya Garcia – Lean In
- Radial Quartet – Meeting the Ducks
- Ratbag – rats in my walls
- Shepherds Reign – The World Bleeds
- The Vains – Don’t Think So
- Angel Olsen – Sweet Dreams
- Caroline & CLaude – iOS
- Chaperone – Paranoia
- Sweat – Kebab
- Hozier – Francesca
- G Flip – Worst Person Alive
- Tallou – Marco Polo
- Laura Frank – The Road
- Mayzie – Party
