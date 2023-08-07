Monday Museli: 2023-08-07

Written by on August 7, 2023

  1. Acid Arab – Habaytak
  2. Andy Golledge – Ghost Of Love
  3. Alexander Flood – Ginealach
  4. Babe Rainbow – Eureka
  5. Bree Rusev – Burn Out
  6. Confidence Man – Feels Like A Different Thing
  7. Crypta – The Other Side of Anger
  8. Cub Sport – Always Got the Love
  9. Dana Gehram – Easy to Slip
  10. Daniel Johns – I Feel Electric
  11. Donny Benet – Le Piano
  12. Dope Lemon – Rose Pink Cadillac
  13. The Empty Threats – Dear Sunshine
  14. The Empty Threats – National Treasure
  15. Girl Ray – Tell Me
  16. FELIVAND – Butterfly Wings
  17. Gensis Owusu – Black Dogs!
  18. Gorgers – The Way It Goes
  19. Hozier – De Selby Part 2
  20. Inkswel – Sleepy’s Edit
  21. Jem Cassar-Daley – Changes
  22. Jesswar – HOLD ME DOWN
  23. Jet City Sports Club – Drug Store (Waste My Time)
  24. Julia Jacklin – Head Alone
  25. King Stingray – Get Me Out
  26. Koldyssey – Nostalgiis
  27. Maple Glider – Don’t Kiss Me
  28. Nate88 – Trapeze
  29. New Labour – A Ghost Story (demo version)
  30. Naomi Keyte – Greenhill
  31. Naomi Keyte – Hard To Make Plans
  32. Naomi Keyte – Gillian
  33. Wake In Fright – Tongue Tied People
  34. Loni Rae Thompson – Slowly
  35. Open Swimmer – Nineteen
  36. Northlane – Carbonized
  37. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Girl Sports
  38. Wanderers – What About It
  39. Yours Truly – Walk Over My Grave
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

First Thing Monday: 2023-08-07

Current track

Title

Artist