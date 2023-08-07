Monday Museli: 2023-08-07

- Acid Arab – Habaytak
- Andy Golledge – Ghost Of Love
- Alexander Flood – Ginealach
- Babe Rainbow – Eureka
- Bree Rusev – Burn Out
- Confidence Man – Feels Like A Different Thing
- Crypta – The Other Side of Anger
- Cub Sport – Always Got the Love
- Dana Gehram – Easy to Slip
- Daniel Johns – I Feel Electric
- Donny Benet – Le Piano
- Dope Lemon – Rose Pink Cadillac
- The Empty Threats – Dear Sunshine
- The Empty Threats – National Treasure
- Girl Ray – Tell Me
- FELIVAND – Butterfly Wings
- Gensis Owusu – Black Dogs!
- Gorgers – The Way It Goes
- Hozier – De Selby Part 2
- Inkswel – Sleepy’s Edit
- Jem Cassar-Daley – Changes
- Jesswar – HOLD ME DOWN
- Jet City Sports Club – Drug Store (Waste My Time)
- Julia Jacklin – Head Alone
- King Stingray – Get Me Out
- Koldyssey – Nostalgiis
- Maple Glider – Don’t Kiss Me
- Nate88 – Trapeze
- New Labour – A Ghost Story (demo version)
- Naomi Keyte – Greenhill
- Naomi Keyte – Hard To Make Plans
- Naomi Keyte – Gillian
- Wake In Fright – Tongue Tied People
- Loni Rae Thompson – Slowly
- Open Swimmer – Nineteen
- Northlane – Carbonized
- Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Girl Sports
- Wanderers – What About It
- Yours Truly – Walk Over My Grave
