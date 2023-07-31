Monday Museli: 2023-07-31

- Japanese Breakfast – The Body is A Blade
- Gypsy Queen – Sweet Little Something
- Sin Dog Jellyroll – Arjuna’s
- Muff – What You See Is What You Get
- Naretha Williams – Kairotic
- London Grammar – Big Picture
- Whimsy Driven – Shine
- Gretta Ziller – St Louis
- Ruby Hunter – Modern Day Girl
- Moody Beaches – Used By
- Die Dancing Bears – New York Valentine
- Blood Plastics – Desire Line
- Stormy-Lou – Eggshells
- Divebar Youth – CONSUMED
- Tripsitta – Free
- Belle and Sebastian – Do You Follow
- PJ Harvey – Prayer at the Gate
- Naomi Keyte – Gillian
- The Empty Threats – Sightseeing
- Dan Vogl – Sky Falls Down
- Maxine Gillion – Genuflect
- Petunia-Leibling Mac Pumpkin with Norwood Crimes – Man on the Moon
- Georgia State Line – Every Time
- Kiki Rockwell – Same Old Energy
- Cable Ties – Tiem For You
- Seb Szabo – Tears We’ve Been Holding Back
- Mayari – Palawan Beach
- Flat Stanley – Cool Breeze, Tight Squeeze
- Taylah Carroll – Sleep On My Side
- Carmon – Sorry Sounds
- Workhorse – Desert
- State Library – Breaking Off
- Britney Dale – Falling
- Hassall – Hot Girls, Hot Bands, Star Wars
- Lizzie Hoskings – Energy
- Genesis Owusu – Get Inspired
- Hozier – Unkown/Nth
- Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
- Slow Mango – Ginger
- Ukulele Death Squad – Waterfall
- The 745 – Bus Song
- Lucy Dacus – Hot & Heavy
- Rocky’s Pride and Joy – So Said The Roach
