Monday Museli: 2023-07-31

  1. Japanese Breakfast – The Body is A Blade
  2. Gypsy Queen – Sweet Little Something
  3. Sin Dog Jellyroll – Arjuna’s
  4. Muff – What You See Is What You Get
  5. Naretha Williams – Kairotic
  6. London Grammar – Big Picture
  7. Whimsy Driven – Shine
  8. Gretta Ziller – St Louis
  9. Ruby Hunter – Modern Day Girl
  10. Moody Beaches – Used By
  11. Die Dancing Bears – New York Valentine
  12. Blood Plastics – Desire Line
  13. Stormy-Lou – Eggshells
  14. Divebar Youth – CONSUMED
  15. Tripsitta – Free
  16. Belle and Sebastian – Do You Follow
  17. PJ Harvey – Prayer at the Gate
  18. Naomi Keyte – Gillian
  19. The Empty Threats – Sightseeing
  20. Dan Vogl – Sky Falls Down
  21. Maxine Gillion – Genuflect
  22. Petunia-Leibling Mac Pumpkin with Norwood Crimes – Man on the Moon
  23. Georgia State Line – Every Time
  24. Kiki Rockwell – Same Old Energy
  25. Cable Ties – Tiem For You
  26. Seb Szabo – Tears We’ve Been Holding Back
  27. Mayari – Palawan Beach
  28. Flat Stanley – Cool Breeze, Tight Squeeze
  29. Taylah Carroll – Sleep On My Side
  30. Carmon – Sorry Sounds
  31. Workhorse – Desert
  32. State Library – Breaking Off
  33. Britney Dale – Falling
  34. Hassall – Hot Girls, Hot Bands, Star Wars
  35. Lizzie Hoskings – Energy
  36. Genesis Owusu – Get Inspired
  37. Hozier – Unkown/Nth
  38. Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
  39. Slow Mango – Ginger
  40. Ukulele Death Squad – Waterfall
  41. The 745 – Bus Song
  42. Lucy Dacus – Hot & Heavy
  43. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – So Said The Roach
