Monday Museli: 2023-07-24

Written by on July 24, 2023

  1. Dead Before Breakfast – Haze
  2. Matriarch – OIL
  3. Ian Buller – Just Like You
  4. Stellar Sun – Burning Sun
  5. Cult Nonsense – Big Sigh
  6. Space Dudes – Behind Your Tears
  7. Sue Ray – Take Me Away
  8. Just Flare – Rise and Fall
  9. The Real Housewives – Soft Serve
  10. Big Romance – Alibis
  11. Newboys Band – Prisoners
  12. The Slingers – Living in the Age of Lonliness
  13. Cherry Chain – Nightcrawler
  14. Romaine – Are We There Yet?
  15. Carissa Nyalu – Big Sky Country
  16. Jacob Ridgeway – I’m Not Coming Home
  17. Slaughterhaus Surf Cult – Sweet Relief
  18. AODHAN – Empty Spaces
  19. Zsa LaFine – Catholic School Girls
  20. Fingerless – Truth
  21. Muesli – The INternet Song
  22. The Finks – The Honeymooners
  23. Elsie Lange – Adelaide
  24. Cardbord Cutouts – Thinking Too Much
  25. Cynic Taylor – Propaganda
  26. Ella Ion – Fixated
  27. WAMALA – Dance Again
  28. MURRINGAAHDDI – Personal Development
  29. Taylah Carroll – Monogamy
  30. Seb Sazabo – She’s a mirror
  31. Genesis Owusu – Tied Up!
  32. Vision – Why You So Serious
  33. Charlie Needs Braces – Pride
  34. Shelby Rose – Pierrot
  35. Evie Irie – I Want It (Danny Devito)
  36. Hazel Sea – Breathe (before you know)
  37. Sines – Better Left Behind
  38. Laura Frank – Days Gone By
  39. Chloe Veronica – Wake Me Up
  40. Dean Forever – Right to Try
  41. Gratts – Sun Circle
  42. Magnu – HEAL 3TC
  43. Rhys Harmer – Surfer
  44. Wireheads – The Cascadia Fault Line
  45. YASMIN DE LAINE – Solastalgia
