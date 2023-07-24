Monday Museli: 2023-07-24

- Dead Before Breakfast – Haze
- Matriarch – OIL
- Ian Buller – Just Like You
- Stellar Sun – Burning Sun
- Cult Nonsense – Big Sigh
- Space Dudes – Behind Your Tears
- Sue Ray – Take Me Away
- Just Flare – Rise and Fall
- The Real Housewives – Soft Serve
- Big Romance – Alibis
- Newboys Band – Prisoners
- The Slingers – Living in the Age of Lonliness
- Cherry Chain – Nightcrawler
- Romaine – Are We There Yet?
- Carissa Nyalu – Big Sky Country
- Jacob Ridgeway – I’m Not Coming Home
- Slaughterhaus Surf Cult – Sweet Relief
- AODHAN – Empty Spaces
- Zsa LaFine – Catholic School Girls
- Fingerless – Truth
- Muesli – The INternet Song
- The Finks – The Honeymooners
- Elsie Lange – Adelaide
- Cardbord Cutouts – Thinking Too Much
- Cynic Taylor – Propaganda
- Ella Ion – Fixated
- WAMALA – Dance Again
- MURRINGAAHDDI – Personal Development
- Taylah Carroll – Monogamy
- Seb Sazabo – She’s a mirror
- Genesis Owusu – Tied Up!
- Vision – Why You So Serious
- Charlie Needs Braces – Pride
- Shelby Rose – Pierrot
- Evie Irie – I Want It (Danny Devito)
- Hazel Sea – Breathe (before you know)
- Sines – Better Left Behind
- Laura Frank – Days Gone By
- Chloe Veronica – Wake Me Up
- Dean Forever – Right to Try
- Gratts – Sun Circle
- Magnu – HEAL 3TC
- Rhys Harmer – Surfer
- Wireheads – The Cascadia Fault Line
- YASMIN DE LAINE – Solastalgia
Reader's opinions