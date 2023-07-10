Monday Museli: 2023-07-10

July 10, 2023

  1. Smith The Mister – Green Tea
  2. Hotwax – Rip It Out
  3. Fate Affect – L:a Cauchemar
  4. Wet Leg – Chaise Liunge
  5. Ashaine White – Lock & Key
  6. Sangria – Emptiness
  7. Charismatic Megafauna – Guys In Spandex
  8. Littlefair – Tired Eyes
  9. Lime Cordiale – I Touch Myself
  10. Brazen Barbie – Get Up In It
  11. King Stingray – Lookin’ Out
  12. SPL – Foolish
  13. Moze – Albert St.
  14. Raccoon City – The Abyss
  15. PJ Harvey – The Nether-edge
  16. Florence + The Machine – Just A Girl
  17. Polish Club – Say So
  18. Pool Toy – Big Hat, No Cattle
  19. Lucy Dacus – Addictions
  20. Gordi – Wrecking Ball
  21. Phoebe Bridgers – That Funny Feeling
  22. Bean Magazine – Nobdoy Wore Shoes
  23. Cherise – Summer Love
  24. Ashnikko – You Make Me Sick!
  25. Budjerah – Better Be Home Soon feat. WILSN
  26. Hozier – Eat Your Young
  27. Kiki Rockwell – Burn Your Village
  28. Halsey – Nightmare
  29. Laura Frank – Leavin’
  30. Spacey Jane – Bothers Me
  31. Emily Wurramara – Tap Sticks
  32. Ethanol Blend – What’s In My Head
  33. ELEEA – Just Friends
  34. TKAY MAIDZA, Flume – Silent Assassin
  35. Joan & The Giants – Sleep Alone
  36. Ethel Cain – Eden
  37. Kee’ahn – Sunsets
  38. Bad Idea – Happy
  39. The Public Servants – Stop Thief
  40. Caroline & Claude – Slap
  41. LOLA – BATSHIT
  42. Molly Rocket – Asphalt
  43. Indiago – Shade
  44. Amanda Brown – The Deal
  45. Felix Mir – Ghostly
