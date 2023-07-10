Monday Museli: 2023-07-10

- Smith The Mister – Green Tea
- Hotwax – Rip It Out
- Fate Affect – L:a Cauchemar
- Wet Leg – Chaise Liunge
- Ashaine White – Lock & Key
- Sangria – Emptiness
- Charismatic Megafauna – Guys In Spandex
- Littlefair – Tired Eyes
- Lime Cordiale – I Touch Myself
- Brazen Barbie – Get Up In It
- King Stingray – Lookin’ Out
- SPL – Foolish
- Moze – Albert St.
- Raccoon City – The Abyss
- PJ Harvey – The Nether-edge
- Florence + The Machine – Just A Girl
- Polish Club – Say So
- Pool Toy – Big Hat, No Cattle
- Lucy Dacus – Addictions
- Gordi – Wrecking Ball
- Phoebe Bridgers – That Funny Feeling
- Bean Magazine – Nobdoy Wore Shoes
- Cherise – Summer Love
- Ashnikko – You Make Me Sick!
- Budjerah – Better Be Home Soon feat. WILSN
- Hozier – Eat Your Young
- Kiki Rockwell – Burn Your Village
- Halsey – Nightmare
- Laura Frank – Leavin’
- Spacey Jane – Bothers Me
- Emily Wurramara – Tap Sticks
- Ethanol Blend – What’s In My Head
- ELEEA – Just Friends
- TKAY MAIDZA, Flume – Silent Assassin
- Joan & The Giants – Sleep Alone
- Ethel Cain – Eden
- Kee’ahn – Sunsets
- Bad Idea – Happy
- The Public Servants – Stop Thief
- Caroline & Claude – Slap
- LOLA – BATSHIT
- Molly Rocket – Asphalt
- Indiago – Shade
- Amanda Brown – The Deal
- Felix Mir – Ghostly
