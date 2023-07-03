Monday Museli: 2023-07-03

- The Mondays – Wasted Time
- Caroline & Claude – Slap
- Eyes More Skull Than Eyes – Winter Queen
- TWO BOYS – HIGHWAY TO HIGHSCHOOL
- Cagefly – Headlights
- This Space Is Ours – Gone In May
- Cult Nonsense – In the Yeah
- YASMIN DE LAINE – Laura Elsa
- Gabriella Cohen – Dream Woman
- Raccoon City – The Abyss
- Hot Mulligan – Gans Media Retro Games
- Big Room – Companion Love
- Window Shopping – Port Adelaide
- Panic Shack – The Ick
- Ethanol Blend – Hayfever
- Tasha – Bed Song 1
- Wireheads – Flowers
- Taylor H – you’re gonna miss me
- Glitoris – Sock Puppet
- Cydnee with a C – As Long As You Love
- Skating Polly – I’m Sorry for Always Apologizing
- Clara Kent – THE JUICE
- Japanese Breakfast – Be Sweet
- Japanese Breakfast – Kokomo, IN
- Venom Dolls – Woemans Lullaby
- Waxahatchee – Witches
- Trophy Eyes – Kill
- Acantha Lang – Beautiful Dreams
- boygenius – Ketchum ID
- Caroline Polachek – Bunny is a Rider
- Kara Jackson – No fun/party
- Madison McFerrin – Run
- Tom Cardy – Read Between the Lines
- Suzie True – Keep In Touch
- Mitski – There’s Nothing Left Here for You
- Rina Sawayama – STFU!
- KANGA – Rehab
- Montaigne – die b4 u
- Mum Friends – Trash
- Jessie Ware – Beautoful People
- Aleksiah – Ant Song
- Church Moms – Cigarette
- Peach PRC – Kinda Famous
- Tell Mama – Honey
- Felix Mir – Ghostly
