Monday Museli: 2023-07-03

Written by on July 3, 2023

  1. The Mondays – Wasted Time
  2. Caroline & Claude – Slap
  3. Eyes More Skull Than Eyes – Winter Queen
  4. TWO BOYS – HIGHWAY TO HIGHSCHOOL
  5. Cagefly – Headlights
  6. This Space Is Ours – Gone In May
  7. Cult Nonsense – In the Yeah
  8. YASMIN DE LAINE – Laura Elsa
  9. Gabriella Cohen – Dream Woman
  10. Raccoon City – The Abyss
  11. Hot Mulligan – Gans Media Retro Games
  12. Big Room – Companion Love
  13. Window Shopping – Port Adelaide
  14. Panic Shack – The Ick
  15. Ethanol Blend – Hayfever
  16. Tasha – Bed Song 1
  17. Wireheads – Flowers
  18. Taylor H – you’re gonna miss me
  19. Glitoris – Sock Puppet
  20. Cydnee with a C – As Long As You Love
  21. Skating Polly – I’m Sorry for Always Apologizing
  22. Clara Kent – THE JUICE
  23. Japanese Breakfast – Be Sweet
  24. Japanese Breakfast – Kokomo, IN
  25. Venom Dolls – Woemans Lullaby
  26. Waxahatchee – Witches
  27. Trophy Eyes – Kill
  28. Acantha Lang – Beautiful Dreams
  29. boygenius – Ketchum ID
  30. Caroline Polachek – Bunny is a Rider
  31. Kara Jackson – No fun/party
  32. Madison McFerrin – Run
  33. Tom Cardy – Read Between the Lines
  34. Suzie True – Keep In Touch
  35. Mitski – There’s Nothing Left Here for You
  36. Rina Sawayama – STFU!
  37. KANGA – Rehab
  38. Montaigne – die b4 u
  39. Mum Friends – Trash
  40. Jessie Ware – Beautoful People
  41. Aleksiah – Ant Song
  42. Church Moms – Cigarette
  43. Peach PRC – Kinda Famous
  44. Tell Mama – Honey
  45. Felix Mir – Ghostly
