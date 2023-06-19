Monday Museli: 2023-06-19

  1. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Dragon
  2. IsGwan – Witness
  3. PINCH POINTS – Teflon
  4. Cloistral Sorrow – Weeping Willow
  5. Fleet Foxes – Under Control
  6. HIGHTIME – Exist
  7. The Boats – The Hunter
  8. CG8 – Goth Girl 1
  9. Mornful Congregation – The Forbidden Abysm
  10. Closure in Moscow – Better way
  11. Liam de Bruin – Friday Evening
  12. Engage – Losing Grip
  13. Tilman Robinson – Her Heart Was Warm (Until it Stopped Beating)
  14. Zanias – Metrics
  15. Perfertco – Tongues
  16. The Yearlings – Downtown
  17. Oceanlord – Isle of the Dead
  18. Komet Zero – Borealis
  19. Placement – New Disease
  20. Maisie – Free Your Mind
  21. Sarah Mary Chdawick – Shitty Town
  22. Karnaboy – Dance with You
  23. Sidewalks and Skeletons – CYBERCRIMES
  24. Girl and Girl – Dance Now
  25. Vitesse X – Ricochet
  26. Alice Glass – EVERYBODY ELSE
  27. Unknown Mortal Orchestra – The Beach
  28. The Superjesus – Lights Out
  29. Peach PRC – Loved You Before
  30. Cat & Calmell – Feel Alive
  31. Courtney Barnett – Dead Fox
  32. Empress – Sinking, swimming
  33. Elsy Wameyo – Intuition
  34. Ashnikko – Little Boy
  35. Marmalade – Bright
  36. Twine – Cleaner
  37. Amyl & The Sniffers – Caltex Cowgirl
  38. Molly Rocket – Bones
  39. Pelvis – Peach Juice
  40. The Yellow Wallpaper – Tell Me To Beg
