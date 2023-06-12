Monday Museli: 2023-06-12

Written by on June 12, 2023

  1. The Necks – Impritning
  2. Dreems – Pesto Masculino
  3. Wireheads – Killer Bee
  4. Fontaines – Roman Holiday
  5. RVG – Nothing Really Changes
  6. Night Rites – Waiting for my Spaceman
  7. Stringer J – Pretty Face (45 Version)
  8. CHEWIE – Singing from the Sepctic Tank
  9. Carla Lippis – You Will be Happy
  10. Norma – The Party
  11. Bored Lord – Feb 2 Sat 8:09 AM
  12. The Vampires – High Plains
  13. Dead Roo – Turn Around
  14. Solo Andata – Silhoutette
  15. Westside Rockers – BURN IT TO DEATH
  16. The Church – C’est La Vie
  17. Ponies at Dawn – Evrr! Luminance
  18. Felix Mir – Clementina
  19. Malin Pettersen – Cry If I Want To ft. Begljot Bjella
  20. Sparks – Nothing is as Good as they Say It Is
  21. Jayda G – Blue Lights
  22. Junk Harmony – Billions vi
  23. Alex Lahey – Good Time
  24. Knower – I’m The President
  25. Racoon City – Menhir
  26. Mabel – Xtreme
  27. Blush Response – Fall Apart
  28. Ta-Ku – SMILE feat. Xavier Omar, DAISY WORLD, ROMderful
  29. Sweetie – Punch teh Shark
  30. Yours Truly – Bruises
  31. Julia Jacklin – Moviegoer
  32. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Hate Dancin’
  33. Itchy & The Nits – I’m not listenin
  34. Body Type – Miss the World
  35. Amyl and the Sniffers – Cup of Destiny
  36. Hard Ons – In Falls Everything
  37. The Yellow Wallpaper – Tell Me To Beg
  38. West Thebarton – Virgin Lounge
  39. Peach PRC – Favourite Person
  40. The Yearlings – Old Friend
  41. Sue Baker – How Long
  42. Slowmango – ACE
  43. Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys – Out for Blood
