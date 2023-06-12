Monday Museli: 2023-06-12

- The Necks – Impritning
- Dreems – Pesto Masculino
- Wireheads – Killer Bee
- Fontaines – Roman Holiday
- RVG – Nothing Really Changes
- Night Rites – Waiting for my Spaceman
- Stringer J – Pretty Face (45 Version)
- CHEWIE – Singing from the Sepctic Tank
- Carla Lippis – You Will be Happy
- Norma – The Party
- Bored Lord – Feb 2 Sat 8:09 AM
- The Vampires – High Plains
- Dead Roo – Turn Around
- Solo Andata – Silhoutette
- Westside Rockers – BURN IT TO DEATH
- The Church – C’est La Vie
- Ponies at Dawn – Evrr! Luminance
- Felix Mir – Clementina
- Malin Pettersen – Cry If I Want To ft. Begljot Bjella
- Sparks – Nothing is as Good as they Say It Is
- Jayda G – Blue Lights
- Junk Harmony – Billions vi
- Alex Lahey – Good Time
- Knower – I’m The President
- Racoon City – Menhir
- Mabel – Xtreme
- Blush Response – Fall Apart
- Ta-Ku – SMILE feat. Xavier Omar, DAISY WORLD, ROMderful
- Sweetie – Punch teh Shark
- Yours Truly – Bruises
- Julia Jacklin – Moviegoer
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Hate Dancin’
- Itchy & The Nits – I’m not listenin
- Body Type – Miss the World
- Amyl and the Sniffers – Cup of Destiny
- Hard Ons – In Falls Everything
- The Yellow Wallpaper – Tell Me To Beg
- West Thebarton – Virgin Lounge
- Peach PRC – Favourite Person
- The Yearlings – Old Friend
- Sue Baker – How Long
- Slowmango – ACE
- Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys – Out for Blood
