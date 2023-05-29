Monday Museli: 2023-05-29

  1. Mere Women – Birthday
  2. Gerra G – La Gran Ciudad – Ella y Elizabeth
  3. Mesarthim – Arrival Part 5
  4. Asa’s Mezzanine – Folly of You
  5. REBELL YELL, BLACK DAHLIA – TNT
  6. The Man Himself – What Do You Mean?
  7. Athletic Teenage Joggers – Birds
  8. Slowmango – Blob Funk
  9. Babyfather – Meditation
  10. Maisie – Overflow
  11. Arlo Parks – Blades
  12. Gang of Youths – the man himself
  13. Naaki Soul – Summer Place
  14. Marco Minnermann – Calculator
  15. Paul Kidney Experience – Dry Eye
  16. Body Type – Weekend
  17. Wheelchair Sports Camp – YESS i’m a Mess
  18. Hozier – Someone New
  19. Leadfinger – Pretty Thing
  20. Sudan Archives – Freakalizer
  21. The Growth Eternal – XIII. Crowns & Creases
  22. Genesis Owusu – Leaving the Light
  23. Joana Gomaila – Ei, ei, ei
  24. Day for Caroline – Diamond Place
  25. bb tombo – The bird
  26. El Nova – Morpheus
  27. Shirley Collins – Lost in a Wood
  28. Kari Faux – DRUNK WORDS SOBER THOUGHTS
  29. Ami Dang – A Muted Crime
  30. Maisie B – Good Enough
  31. Pinch Points – PAVE ME
  32. DOWNGIRL – 2006
  33. TEMPS – ificouldjust feat. Yoni Wolf, Quelle Chris, Shamir, Montaigne, Ami Dang
  34. Sunfruits – Believe It All
  35. dragongirl – monster prom
  36. Guthealth – The Recipe
  37. Montaigne – make me feel so
  38. Yaya Bey – POur Up Feat DJ Nativesun
  39. Khruangbin, Leon Bridges – Mariella
  40. Velvet Void – The Pursuit
  41. Steph Wood – My Good Friend
  42. Inkswel – Momento Mori
  43. The Tullamarines – Never Do That
