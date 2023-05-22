Monday Museli: 2023-05-22

May 22, 2023

  1. Grave Street – Monday
  2. Stella Gray – Lying to Me
  3. Sunflower Aquarium – Bubble (contagious mix)
  4. Nautlius – Longing for Nautlius
  5. Coda Chroma – Castle
  6. The Maggie Pills – The Freedom Club
  7. Madeleine Cocolas – Over Adventures
  8. Clayton Doley – Love and Warmth
  9. Marcus Index – Saddest Man
  10. Sunny Morris – Hospital (Jelly)
  11. Elizabeth M Drummond – Crisis
  12. The Smashing Pumpkins – Suffer
  13. Imugi – Bittersweet
  14. Deuce – Sleep Talking
  15. The Corrs – Breathless
  16. Blackpenny – Adult Contemporary Nightmare
  17. Polaris – Deepsea Lights
  18. Brìghde Chaimbeul – Banish The Giant of Doubt & Despair
  19. Norah Jones – Painter Song
  20. Aphir – Viscosity Angel
  21. Laura Connell – Golden Torcs and Ancient Hymns
  22. Of Mice and Men – Love Love Love
  23. Blusher – Backbone
  24. Etta James – I’ve Been Loving You Too Long
  25. Hozier – Arsonist Lullabye
  26. The Bandshe – Periodic Table
  27. Twine – My God
  28. Janelle Monae – Make Me Feel
  29. Xani – Michelle
  30. Down and Out – Paper Skin
  31. Joy Crookes – I Don’t Mind
  32. Penelope Trappes – Voices that Will Not Be Drowned
  33. Parvyn – Damage Inside
  34. Jen Lush – Lovers Parting, Dawn
  35. Florence + The Machine – My boy builds coffins
  36. Cheap Date – Way That You Love
  37. Ella Ion – Alone
  38. DEAN FOREVER – Could this be OK?
  39. Teenage Joans – Superglue
  40. Halsey – Lilith
  41. Babitha – Ants
  42. Cry Club – Dissolve
