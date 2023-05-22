Monday Museli: 2023-05-22

- Grave Street – Monday
- Stella Gray – Lying to Me
- Sunflower Aquarium – Bubble (contagious mix)
- Nautlius – Longing for Nautlius
- Coda Chroma – Castle
- The Maggie Pills – The Freedom Club
- Madeleine Cocolas – Over Adventures
- Clayton Doley – Love and Warmth
- Marcus Index – Saddest Man
- Sunny Morris – Hospital (Jelly)
- Elizabeth M Drummond – Crisis
- The Smashing Pumpkins – Suffer
- Imugi – Bittersweet
- Deuce – Sleep Talking
- The Corrs – Breathless
- Blackpenny – Adult Contemporary Nightmare
- Polaris – Deepsea Lights
- Brìghde Chaimbeul – Banish The Giant of Doubt & Despair
- Norah Jones – Painter Song
- Aphir – Viscosity Angel
- Laura Connell – Golden Torcs and Ancient Hymns
- Of Mice and Men – Love Love Love
- Blusher – Backbone
- Etta James – I’ve Been Loving You Too Long
- Hozier – Arsonist Lullabye
- The Bandshe – Periodic Table
- Twine – My God
- Janelle Monae – Make Me Feel
- Xani – Michelle
- Down and Out – Paper Skin
- Joy Crookes – I Don’t Mind
- Penelope Trappes – Voices that Will Not Be Drowned
- Parvyn – Damage Inside
- Jen Lush – Lovers Parting, Dawn
- Florence + The Machine – My boy builds coffins
- Cheap Date – Way That You Love
- Ella Ion – Alone
- DEAN FOREVER – Could this be OK?
- Teenage Joans – Superglue
- Halsey – Lilith
- Babitha – Ants
- Cry Club – Dissolve
Reader's opinions