Monday Museli: 2023-05-15

Written by on May 15, 2023

  1. Matt Corby – Monday
  2. Nyne – Blood on the Dancefloor
  3. The Flaming Lips – Can’t Exist
  4. Dania – Piano SAx
  5. 7ebra – Secretly Bad
  6. Anne McQue & The Cubists – The Loneliest Saturday Night
  7. Bikini Kill – This is Not a Test
  8. Amyl & The Sniffers – Snakes
  9. Molly Millington – October
  10. The Holy Smoke – Little Light
  11. Spider Bite – HUMAN BODY HUMAN BRAIN
  12. Jess Parker – Help Myself
  13. Aphir – Wait
  14. Hot Mulligan – No shoes in the coffee shop (or socks)
  15. Nocturnal Emissions & Barnacles – Drunk Dub Cat
  16. Oceanique – Like I’m Living
  17. Busseys – Swear It Was True
  18. Astrid Øster Morstensen – Can I Still Call?
  19. The Munch – Puddle
  20. The Goon Sax – She Knows
  21. Olive Mae – Girls Like You
  22. Widow’s Weed – Lyke Wake Dirge
  23. Raccoon City – City of Glass
  24. Spici Water – Angry Catfish
  25. Jazmyn – Garden
  26. Stabbitha & The Knifey Wifeys – Fuckface McGee
  27. Steve Mason – I’m on My Way
  28. Boy Problems – Cool Cool Girl
  29. Isabassi – Mist Dub
  30. Naomi Connell – Starngers
  31. Luster – L’ideal
  32. Lipstick Killers – Rots in Love
  33. Tia Gostelow – Spring to Life
  34. Phadera – Bathroom Surgery
  35. Uma Von Davi – I Get THe Feeling
  36. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Lights Out
  37. Jazzy Dale – Shitty Car
  38. Lasca Dry – Pretty Face
  39. Isobel Caldwell – Snail in the Safe
  40. Ella Ion – Red
  41. War Room – Pumpkins
  42. Nathan May – It’s Gotta Start Somewhere
  43. SASHA – LUNA
  44. Axe & The Ivory – Pinball Machine
  45. The Loud Abouts – Tent City
  46. Bloomy Meadows – Soy Latte (feat. Zac Lambe)
  47. Mode – 154
