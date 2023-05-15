Monday Museli: 2023-05-15

- Matt Corby – Monday
- Nyne – Blood on the Dancefloor
- The Flaming Lips – Can’t Exist
- Dania – Piano SAx
- 7ebra – Secretly Bad
- Anne McQue & The Cubists – The Loneliest Saturday Night
- Bikini Kill – This is Not a Test
- Amyl & The Sniffers – Snakes
- Molly Millington – October
- The Holy Smoke – Little Light
- Spider Bite – HUMAN BODY HUMAN BRAIN
- Jess Parker – Help Myself
- Aphir – Wait
- Hot Mulligan – No shoes in the coffee shop (or socks)
- Nocturnal Emissions & Barnacles – Drunk Dub Cat
- Oceanique – Like I’m Living
- Busseys – Swear It Was True
- Astrid Øster Morstensen – Can I Still Call?
- The Munch – Puddle
- The Goon Sax – She Knows
- Olive Mae – Girls Like You
- Widow’s Weed – Lyke Wake Dirge
- Raccoon City – City of Glass
- Spici Water – Angry Catfish
- Jazmyn – Garden
- Stabbitha & The Knifey Wifeys – Fuckface McGee
- Steve Mason – I’m on My Way
- Boy Problems – Cool Cool Girl
- Isabassi – Mist Dub
- Naomi Connell – Starngers
- Luster – L’ideal
- Lipstick Killers – Rots in Love
- Tia Gostelow – Spring to Life
- Phadera – Bathroom Surgery
- Uma Von Davi – I Get THe Feeling
- Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Lights Out
- Jazzy Dale – Shitty Car
- Lasca Dry – Pretty Face
- Isobel Caldwell – Snail in the Safe
- Ella Ion – Red
- War Room – Pumpkins
- Nathan May – It’s Gotta Start Somewhere
- SASHA – LUNA
- Axe & The Ivory – Pinball Machine
- The Loud Abouts – Tent City
- Bloomy Meadows – Soy Latte (feat. Zac Lambe)
- Mode – 154
