Monday Museli: 2023-05-08

- MONDAY – Whenidie
- Greg Were – Snow on your window sill
- Flasher – Motive
- Pickle Darling – A Deep Breath
- Sam Be Yourself, Nathan Hui-Yi – DIE WITH A BUZZ feat. Ronnie Alpha
- Fortressa – In Quiet Tones
- Toque – Remnant
- Milkweed – Fog Myrtle
- Wireheads – Hook Echo
- Baby Rose – Stop the Bleeding
- Zara – Azure
- Lucy Camp – LOVE/HATE
- The Echo Chamber – Bob’s Toolbox
- Porcelain Boy – Club Pink
- Avalon Kane and Stu atterson – Rescue
- The Moon Mountaineer – Cumulus Eyes
- CHOP – Jam 4
- Sweeney – Jam 4
- Tex Perkins and the Fat Rubber Band – Pretty Damn Close
- Elle Murphy – Lie Lie Lie
- Lonelyspeck – What if I Don’t
- dœgægé – A HEADACHE & A BLACK EYE
- Twine – Same Old Pattern
- Jessica Luxx – Heavy Lifting
- The Gadflys – Deborah
- Feist – Love Who We Are Meant To
- Miss Kaninna – Blak Britney
- Sunflower Aquarium – Edit
- Axe & Ivory – Pinball Machine
- Charlie Modern – Don’t You Come Knockin’ (Devil)
- Quartz Pistol – CLAY
- ISOLA – Red Balloon
- Raccoon City – Carnation
- Sunfruits – Reeling
- WALTA – My Own Voice
- Kirrilee – Rollercoasters
- The Cortex Shift – Rainy Jam
- Junk Harmony – June
- Ebony Emili – Like It Is (Peaches)
- The Empty Threats – ATACB
- Emily Cole – Run
- Slowmango – ACE
- The Overits – Miss Juliette
- The Sundials – I’m Down
- Ryan Martin John – Gridlock
