Monday Museli: 2023-05-08

  1. MONDAY – Whenidie
  2. Greg Were – Snow on your window sill
  3. Flasher – Motive
  4. Pickle Darling – A Deep Breath
  5. Sam Be Yourself, Nathan Hui-Yi – DIE WITH A BUZZ feat. Ronnie Alpha
  6. Fortressa – In Quiet Tones
  7. Toque – Remnant
  8. Milkweed – Fog Myrtle
  9. Wireheads – Hook Echo
  10. Baby Rose – Stop the Bleeding
  11. Zara – Azure
  12. Lucy Camp – LOVE/HATE
  13. The Echo Chamber – Bob’s Toolbox
  14. Porcelain Boy – Club Pink
  15. Avalon Kane and Stu atterson – Rescue
  16. The Moon Mountaineer – Cumulus Eyes
  17. CHOP – Jam 4
  18. Sweeney – Jam 4
  19. Tex Perkins and the Fat Rubber Band – Pretty Damn Close
  20. Elle Murphy – Lie Lie Lie
  21. Lonelyspeck – What if I Don’t
  22. dœgægé – A HEADACHE & A BLACK EYE
  23. Twine – Same Old Pattern
  24. Jessica Luxx – Heavy Lifting
  25. The Gadflys – Deborah
  26. Feist – Love Who We Are Meant To
  27. Miss Kaninna – Blak Britney
  28. Sunflower Aquarium – Edit
  29. Axe & Ivory – Pinball Machine
  30. Charlie Modern – Don’t You Come Knockin’ (Devil)
  31. Quartz Pistol – CLAY
  32. ISOLA – Red Balloon
  33. Raccoon City – Carnation
  34. Sunfruits – Reeling
  35. WALTA – My Own Voice
  36. Kirrilee – Rollercoasters
  37. The Cortex Shift – Rainy Jam
  38. Junk Harmony – June
  39. Ebony Emili – Like It Is (Peaches)
  40. The Empty Threats – ATACB
  41. Emily Cole – Run
  42. Slowmango – ACE
  43. The Overits – Miss Juliette
  44. The Sundials – I’m Down
  45. Ryan Martin John – Gridlock
