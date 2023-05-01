Monday Museli: 2023-05-01

  1. Runaway Belles – Don’t Forget Monday
  2. Dele Sosimi & The Estuary 21 – Open Up feat Am Eagle & Snowboy
  3. Annahstasia – Untamed
  4. Sute Iwar – EARTH ANGEL FEAT. Ogranya
  5. Brambles – Stay
  6. Cecile Believe – Bitch Bites Dog
  7. DEAN FOREVER – Right To Try
  8. Peachnoise – Honey
  9. Coda Chroma – My Garden
  10. Peach Lane – Blush
  11. Winnie Lane – Spinning
  12. Miss Blanks – Clap Clap
  13. Oceanique – Anything At All
  14. Xylouris White – Red Wine
  15. PJ Harvey – A Child’s Question, August
  16. Boygenius – Satanist
  17. Ryan Martin John – Gridlock
  18. West Thebarton – George Michael
  19. Peach PRC – Perfect For You
  20. Chainsaw Preachers – Greed Is The Enemy
  21. El Nova – Nothing to Say
  22. Tell Mama – Freedom Rising
  23. Emily Cole – Run
  24. Mac the Knife – Labour in Vain
  25. Cydnee with a C – Thotty
  26. June Jones – If Only Feat. Katie Dey
  27. Nite Fruit – Like a Butterfly
  28. The National – Your Mind is Not Your Friend feat. Phoebe Bridgers
  29. The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
  30. Cry Club – Two Hearts
  31. Katie Pomery – The Water
  32. Keeskea – Too much to ask!
  33. Liz Stringer – First Time really feeling
  34. Tkay Maidza – CAshmere
