Monday Museli: 2023-05-01

- Runaway Belles – Don’t Forget Monday
- Dele Sosimi & The Estuary 21 – Open Up feat Am Eagle & Snowboy
- Annahstasia – Untamed
- Sute Iwar – EARTH ANGEL FEAT. Ogranya
- Brambles – Stay
- Cecile Believe – Bitch Bites Dog
- DEAN FOREVER – Right To Try
- Peachnoise – Honey
- Coda Chroma – My Garden
- Peach Lane – Blush
- Winnie Lane – Spinning
- Miss Blanks – Clap Clap
- Oceanique – Anything At All
- Xylouris White – Red Wine
- PJ Harvey – A Child’s Question, August
- Boygenius – Satanist
- Ryan Martin John – Gridlock
- West Thebarton – George Michael
- Peach PRC – Perfect For You
- Chainsaw Preachers – Greed Is The Enemy
- El Nova – Nothing to Say
- Tell Mama – Freedom Rising
- Emily Cole – Run
- Mac the Knife – Labour in Vain
- Cydnee with a C – Thotty
- June Jones – If Only Feat. Katie Dey
- Nite Fruit – Like a Butterfly
- The National – Your Mind is Not Your Friend feat. Phoebe Bridgers
- The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
- Cry Club – Two Hearts
- Katie Pomery – The Water
- Keeskea – Too much to ask!
- Liz Stringer – First Time really feeling
- Tkay Maidza – CAshmere
Reader's opinions