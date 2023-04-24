Monday Museli: 2023-04-24

- Workhorse – Violence
- Yeah Nah Yeah – will we really let it end like this?
- Cristel Chambers – Let Me In
- Sleepy Lizard – Crab Snack
- Jess Locke – Dead and Gone
- Enne R – Pitter Patter
- Julia Jacklin – Body
- Lizzie Hoskings – You
- EBIPHE – Age of Singularity
- Quivers – The Poltergeist
- Eaglemont – Heteronormative Nightmare
- Limb King – Elite Self Saboteur
- TKAY MADIZA – Syrup
- Japanese Breakfast – Diving Woman
- Raccoon City – Nocturnus
- Leitmotiv Limbo – Relative Peace
- Bec Stevens – James’s Song
- Georgia Oatley – Hoenolulu
- Ava Von Davi – Achilles Heel
- DEAN FOREVER – Reverse
- Elizabeth Ruyi – Wondering
- Jess Day – Naked
- DINA – `Arteries
- My Cherie – Playing These Games
- Katie Dey – H o e
- Alvvays – Party Police
- George Alice – Nervouse
- Greg Were – Thinking Things Might Have Been Different Then
- Twine – same old problems
- Junk Harmony – Say It All
- IN2STELLAR – Feels Bad
- Mum Friends – Woke Fuckboy
- Ethel Cain – Churhcyard
- The Mondays – Career Counselling
- Keeskea – Forfeit
- Matt Corby – Reelin’
- Yorke – Like in the Movies
- Pigasus – From the stars
- Pussy Riot – Mom don’t watch TV
- Mallrat – Inside Voices
- Camp Cope – Blue
- Wet Leg – Being in Love
