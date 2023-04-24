Monday Museli: 2023-04-24

April 24, 2023

  1. Workhorse – Violence
  2. Yeah Nah Yeah – will we really let it end like this?
  3. Cristel Chambers – Let Me In
  4. Sleepy Lizard – Crab Snack
  5. Jess Locke – Dead and Gone
  6. Enne R – Pitter Patter
  7. Julia Jacklin – Body
  8. Lizzie Hoskings – You
  9. EBIPHE – Age of Singularity
  10. Quivers – The Poltergeist
  11. Eaglemont – Heteronormative Nightmare
  12. Limb King – Elite Self Saboteur
  13. TKAY MADIZA – Syrup
  14. Japanese Breakfast – Diving Woman
  15. Raccoon City – Nocturnus
  16. Leitmotiv Limbo – Relative Peace
  17. Bec Stevens – James’s Song
  18. Georgia Oatley – Hoenolulu
  19. Ava Von Davi – Achilles Heel
  20. DEAN FOREVER – Reverse
  21. Elizabeth Ruyi – Wondering
  22. Jess Day – Naked
  23. DINA – `Arteries
  24. My Cherie – Playing These Games
  25. Katie Dey – H o e
  26. Alvvays – Party Police
  27. George Alice – Nervouse
  28. Greg Were – Thinking Things Might Have Been Different Then
  29. Twine – same old problems
  30. Junk Harmony – Say It All
  31. IN2STELLAR – Feels Bad
  32. Mum Friends – Woke Fuckboy
  33. Ethel Cain – Churhcyard
  34. The Mondays – Career Counselling
  35. Keeskea – Forfeit
  36. Matt Corby – Reelin’
  37. Yorke – Like in the Movies
  38. Pigasus – From the stars
  39. Pussy Riot – Mom don’t watch TV
  40. Mallrat – Inside Voices
  41. Camp Cope – Blue
  42. Wet Leg – Being in Love
