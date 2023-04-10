Monday Museli: 2023-04-10

April 10, 2023

  1. Monday Night & Heather Grey – NO WEIGH TO GO
  2. Sofia Gale – IN YOUR EYES
  3. Coldwave – Spurs for Business Cards
  4. DOC Sleep – Matcha
  5. Horror My Friend – Corners Peeling
  6. Beurre – They’re on Drugs (They’re In Love)
  7. deem spencer – I will die on your hill (feat Orion Sun)
  8. Fading Eclipse – Takle You There
  9. Mounkia – Nomadics
  10. Last Days of Kali – Daedalus
  11. SPIRIT POSESSION – Orthodox Weapons
  12. Burnt Orange – Holding Out My Thumb
  13. Looch – Spirit
  14. Future Islands – Spirit
  15. The Cat Empire – Thunder Rumbles
  16. Half – Hothead
  17. Snowy – Living with Myself
  18. boygenius – Not Strong Enough
  19. Bully – Lose you feat Soccer Mommy
  20. Mo’Ju – Plata
  21. Mo’JU – Gold
  22. Bob Stanley/Pete Wiggs present Various Artists – Violence Grows – Fatal Microbes
  23. Guava Canal – Moon Juice
  24. Sunny Luwe – Fly Like A Bird
  25. Tuck Shop Ladies – 9 out of 10
  26. BRNDA – Diner
  27. Kurralta Park – All They Want
  28. Beyonce’s Fiances – Dancing in the Shadows
  29. TEMPS – no, no (Feat. Quelle Chris, Xenia Rubinos, NNAMDI, Shamir)
  30. Chloe:the brand – Co-star
  31. Mary Timony – I fire myself
  32. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Graveyard
  33. Hayley Marsten – I Am A Rich Man
  34. Bird Detective – Michael Korrs
  35. Negative Scanner – Shoplifter
  36. CANISHA – Art
  37. Seas of Titan – Starlit Sky
  38. Tia Gostelow – Spring to Life
  39. Soccer Mommy – Darkness Forever (Sophie’s Version)
  40. G.L.O.S.S. – Masculine Artifice
  41. Moody Beaches – Guns
  42. Itchy & The Nits – Eva’s Got a Parasite
  43. The 1975 – Pressure
  44. Rahill – Fables (feat Beck)
  45. Oceanique – Dancing in a crowded room
